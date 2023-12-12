Bianca Censori's Cat Outfit May Be Poking Fun At Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has always been a woman who speaks her mind, even during her relationship with Kanye West. Now that the couple has split, the 43-year-old continues to use social media to share her outfits, opinions, family, and more as she remains on the hunt for new love. Elsewhere, the rapper's new wife, Bianca Censori remains as quiet as a mouse while she and Ye navigate the ups and downs of their relationship.

They've been exploring Dubai together for the past few weeks, but ahead of the arrival of his highly anticipated album with Ty Dolla Sign, Censori and her man are back in America. Like countless other celebs, they've been enjoying the annual Art Basel festivities in Miami, where the Australian is becoming bolder than ever before with her fashion choices. She left little to the imagination over the weekend when out with West, and now, she's making headlines for covering her curves with little more than a stuffed white cat.

Read More: Bianca Censori's Balenciaga Shoes Break Necks During Kanye West Dubai Shopping Trip

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Do Well With Felines, Meanwhile, Bianca Censori is Wearing Them

As DailyMail notes, this might be a dig at the Yeezy founder's first wife, as it wasn't so long ago that she was attacked by a famous feline on The Kardashians. While preparing for the Met Gala, the mother of four met up with the late Karl Lagerfeld's beautiful cat, Choupette, though she wasn't as fond of Kim as her loyal followers are.

Even if there is there are still hard feelings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian after their divorce, the reality starlet certainly knows how to be mature about them. Earlier this month, she warmly thanked the designer of her ex-husband's famous College Dropout bear mascot, who charitably gave Kimye's children vintage collectables from his time working with the rapper rather than selling them for millions. Read more about that below, and since we can't share them on HNHH, you can see photos of Bianca Censori's cat outfit when you click the Via at the bottom of the page.

Read More: Kanye West's "College Dropout" Bear Mascot Designer Gets Sweet Thank You From Kim Kardashian

[Via]