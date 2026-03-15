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Ex-Adidas Executive Reveals Wild Yeezy Boost 350 "Cream White" Numbers
Jon Wexler revealed that the Yeezy "Cream White" sold generated $350 million in sales during its 3rd restock in just 24 hours.
By
Ben Atkinson
March 15, 2026