spizike
Sneakers
Jordan Spizike Low “El Vuelo” Features Mexican Roots
The Jordan Spizike Low "El Vuelo" brings a fresh cultural spin to the hybrid silhouette with white uppers, red accents, and detailing.
By
Ben Atkinson
August 21, 2025
