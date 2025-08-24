Jordan Spizike “Gamma Blue” Revives A Fan Favorite Colorway

The Jordan Spizike “Gamma Blue” returns with a bold look that highlights the hybrid silhouette’s unique design. This colorway pairs sleek black leather with vibrant Gamma Blue details. It offers a fresh take on a model that’s always stood out for its mash-up of Jordan favorites.

The Spizike has long been celebrated as a tribute to Spike Lee’s influence on Jordan Brand. This release continues that legacy with a striking mix of heritage and modern edge. The Spizike blends iconic elements from the Air Jordan 3, 4, 5, 6, and 20. This makes it one of the most layered sneakers in the Jordan lineup.

Its mix of elephant print overlays, Air cushioning, and mid-2000s nostalgia cement it as a sneaker that pushes boundaries while honoring history. The "Gamma Blue" edition sharpens this story with a punch of color that commands attention.

The photos show the shoe’s balance of materials and shades. With black tumbled leather, grey elephant print, and bright accents on the lace tabs and outsole. It’s a pair that feels familiar yet refreshed, bringing one of Jordan Brand’s most experimental silhouettes back into the spotlight.

Jordan Spizike “Gamma Blue”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Spizike “Gamma Blue” uses a black leather and nubuck upper with grey elephant print overlays. Further bright Gamma Blue accents appear on the lace tabs, eyelets, and midsole, standing out against the darker base.

Also, a black midsole sits above a translucent blue outsole, tying the colorway together. Branding details include the Jumpman on the tongue and the signature Spizike logos on the heel tabs.

The design fuses heritage Jordan DNA with a modern palette, delivering a sneaker that is both nostalgic and bold. Overall its mix of textures and colors makes it instantly recognizable.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Spizike “Gamma Blue” will be released on October 1st, 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $170 when they are released.

Image via Nike