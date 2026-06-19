Tyler Perry's Sexual Assault Accuser Says He Won't Sit For Deposition

Mario Rodriguez claims that Tyler Perry's lawyers said the mogul won't appear if he has to discuss his sexual orientation.

In a recent report by TMZ , Rodriguez allegedly said the filmmaker won't "sit for a deposition unless there's a guarantee Tyler won't be asked about his sexual orientation." However, Perry's attorneys claim that's not the case. The outlet has reportedly obtained court documents indicating that Rodriguez has been trying to have Perry sanctioned for failing to appear for a deposition. Rodriguez alleged that Perry's "lawyer told him Tyler would only appear if they agreed not to ask Tyler whether he is, or has been, sexually attracted to men." The accuser also noted that Perry has previously been accused of similar conduct. TMZ further stated that Perry's legal team believes that implications about his sexuality can turn into an irrelevant "witch hunt." The mogul's lawyer, Alex Spiro, told the outlet, "As we said from the outset, this is a shakedown and now a shakedown and a frivolous motion. Tyler did not fail to appear for a deposition nor refuse any line of questioning. We will seek sanctions."

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.