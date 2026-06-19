Tyler Perry's Sexual Assault Accuser Says He Won't Sit For Deposition

Tyler Perry's legal team is kicking things into high gear in the ongoing fight with Mario Rodriguez. It continues to generate new developments as the filmmaker has spent months pushing back against allegations brought by Rodriguez, a model and aspiring actor who previously appeared in a minor role in Boo! A Madea Halloween. Rodriguez first filed suit against Perry in late 2025, accusing the media mogul of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
According to the lawsuit, Rodriguez met Perry through a mutual connection in 2015 and later developed a professional relationship with the entertainment executive. He alleges Perry repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances while offering mentorship and discussing future acting opportunities. Perry has denied the allegations through attorney Alex Spiro, who has characterized the lawsuit as a "money grab" and argued that evidence in the case undermines Rodriguez's claims.
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Update On The Case
In a recent report by TMZ, Rodriguez allegedly said the filmmaker won't "sit for a deposition unless there's a guarantee Tyler won't be asked about his sexual orientation." However, Perry's attorneys claim that's not the case. The outlet has reportedly obtained court documents indicating that Rodriguez has been trying to have Perry sanctioned for failing to appear for a deposition. Rodriguez alleged that Perry's "lawyer told him Tyler would only appear if they agreed not to ask Tyler whether he is, or has been, sexually attracted to men." The accuser also noted that Perry has previously been accused of similar conduct.
TMZ further stated that Perry's legal team believes that implications about his sexuality can turn into an irrelevant "witch hunt." The mogul's lawyer, Alex Spiro, told the outlet, "As we said from the outset, this is a shakedown and now a shakedown and a frivolous motion. Tyler did not fail to appear for a deposition nor refuse any line of questioning. We will seek sanctions."
We'll keep you updated on the case.