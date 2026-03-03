Tyler Perry Slams $7 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit As A “Money Grab”

BY Caroline Fisher
Tyler Perry "Money Grab"
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 02: Tyler Perry speaks onstage during the Tyler Perry's Finding Joy Atlanta screening at Regal Atlantic Station on November 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Amazon)
Tyler Perry wants Mario Rodriguez's lawsuit against him dismissed, and insists his allegations "have no basis in fact or law and no merit."

In December of last year, Tyler Perry was hit with a lawsuit by actor Mario Rodriguez. In it, he accuses the multi-hyphenate of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Now, Perry is seeking a dismissal, calling the $77 million lawsuit a “money grab.”

He insists that Rodriguez's allegations "have no basis in fact or law and no merit," per TMZ. Moreover, he alleges that Rodriguez begged for financial assistance after being given a small role in one of his films. According to him, Rodriguez allegedly started making false accusations when he stopped giving him money.

News of Perry's latest move comes just a couple of months after various text messages allegedly sent to him by Rodriguez surfaced online. In them, he calls Perry a "friend" and asks him for money to cover some dental work.

Read More: Christian Keyes Alleges Tyler Perry Hijacked His Show And Made It “Weird”

Mario Rodriguez Leaked Texts
The Paley Center for Media Hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala Honoring Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 04, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

"Brother haven’t been feeling OK confused and lil nauseous," he wrote in part. "I got blood work thinks its my teeth. I know it’s none of your business idk what do I know I promised you I would never ask you for anything, but if it what I think it is, I don’t think I could do it on my own because I barely pay my bills scared af." The messages raised some questions, prompting Rodriguez to address them.

“I want to briefly respond to what’s being said about me right now. People are pointing to messages where I was polite, grateful, or vulnerable — and trying to use that to discredit me," he told PEOPLE in December. “When someone has influence over your career, your income, your future, you don’t feel free. Survivors often stay cordial. They often ask for help when they feel desperate.”

“That does not mean abuse didn’t happen," he also added. "Those text messages were sent at a time when I was especially vulnerable, as can be seen from the context. Continued financial support and access are not inconsistent with abuse — they are often part of the power dynamics that follow it.”

Read More: Tyler Perry's Sexual Assault Accuser Claims Leaked Texts Prove Allegations

