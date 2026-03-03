In December of last year, Tyler Perry was hit with a lawsuit by actor Mario Rodriguez. In it, he accuses the multi-hyphenate of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Now, Perry is seeking a dismissal, calling the $77 million lawsuit a “money grab.”

He insists that Rodriguez's allegations "have no basis in fact or law and no merit," per TMZ. Moreover, he alleges that Rodriguez begged for financial assistance after being given a small role in one of his films. According to him, Rodriguez allegedly started making false accusations when he stopped giving him money.

News of Perry's latest move comes just a couple of months after various text messages allegedly sent to him by Rodriguez surfaced online. In them, he calls Perry a "friend" and asks him for money to cover some dental work.

Mario Rodriguez Leaked Texts

Tyler Perry attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 04, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

"Brother haven’t been feeling OK confused and lil nauseous," he wrote in part. "I got blood work thinks its my teeth. I know it’s none of your business idk what do I know I promised you I would never ask you for anything, but if it what I think it is, I don’t think I could do it on my own because I barely pay my bills scared af." The messages raised some questions, prompting Rodriguez to address them.

“I want to briefly respond to what’s being said about me right now. People are pointing to messages where I was polite, grateful, or vulnerable — and trying to use that to discredit me," he told PEOPLE in December. “When someone has influence over your career, your income, your future, you don’t feel free. Survivors often stay cordial. They often ask for help when they feel desperate.”