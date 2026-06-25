Lil B And Supreme Teamed Up For Something Different

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA 2K23 Launch Event
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Lil B attends the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 2K)
Supreme is honoring Lil B with a new graphic tee featuring his signature "Why Hate?" message as part of its Summer 2026 collection.

Lil B has teamed up with Supreme for a new summer collaboration. The drop includes a new track called "SMASH," shared through Supreme's YouTube account. Supreme announced its Summer 2026 graphic tee line, with a global release set for June 25th.

The standout piece is a pink shirt with "WHY HATE?" printed across the front in yellow. On the back, "LIL B FOR SUPREME" appears in shimmering silver lettering. That phrase has followed Lil B for years, tied closely to his "Based God" identity.

The shirt is part of an eight piece collection released for the season. Skate artist Sean Cliver contributed a piece featuring his cartoon dog artwork in studded leather gear. Another shirt reimagines Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" with Supreme branding.

A separate design nods to the 1990 documentary "Paris Is Burning," which covered New York ballroom culture. Artist Myles Underwood also contributed designs, alongside pieces featuring skunks and gothic lettering.

Supreme has a long history of building shirts around cultural touchpoints like this. Music, film, and underground figures all show up regularly across past collections. Lil B's featurre follows that same pattern closely.

For longtime fans, seeing the phrase land on a Supreme shirt feels fitting. It takes a message tied to one specific era and puts it in front of a much wider audience.

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Supreme x Lil B

Lil B built his following through a style that didn't always click with everyone right away. His music leaned experimental, and his persona was easy to misunderstand at first.

Still, the "Based God" mindset around positivity and acceptance found real staying power over time. "Why Hate?" became one of the clearest summaries of that message. Putting it on a Supreme shirt gives it a new audience outside his original fanbase.

Supreme has built a similar reputation around turning niche references into wearable pieces. Wearing one of their shirts has often meant signaling familiarity with something specific, not just a logo. That's part of why pairing the two makes sense here.

Releasing a new song alongside the shirt adds another layer to the collaboration. It turns a simple clothing drop into something a little more complete.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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