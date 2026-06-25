Boosie Badazz Denies Probation Violation Allegations

Back in January 2026, Boosie Badazz was sentenced to three years' probation in connection with his federal gun case. All things considered, it was a victory for the rapper, but journalist Meghann Cuniff now reports that things have taken a turn. "His probation officer wants him arrested and imprisoned after he was booked in Houston last month for aggravated assault," she wrote on X. Cuniff also included several court documents, including one that stated: "Mr. Hatch (Boosie Bad Azz) was scheduled as a headliner at Dome Nightclub May 23 and 24, 2026, from 10pm-2am. Mr. Hatch did not request approval from his assigned probation officer nor the court for out of district travel."

Further, court documents state, "Mr. Hatch appears before the Court on serious allegation involving a violent offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As such, his overall adjustment to supervision is considered poor." It seems that Boosie faces 18-24 months in prison if this progresses, with the judge denying a request to issue a bench warrant just yet. After the news circulated, Boosie took to social media to lament over the case.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Celebrates Avoiding Jail Time In Federal Gun Case

Boosie Shares His Side Of The Story

Over on X, Boosie fired off a lengthy statement, saying he had permission to travel.

"Just talked to my PO n he found the email for me to travel to Houston. He said it was at the bottom of the paper under the flights n he overlooked it," the rapper wrote, adding that his probation officer claimed it would not count as a violation. "I've had over 50 shows since being on paper and I've went through the right process to notify my PO on every show."

Boosie added that his drug tests have been "crystal clean" because he's not "stupid" enough to mess up his life. "My probation officer has been fair to me throughout this process. It's people over him who have problems with me." According to the rapper, he was asked to sign documents giving them permission to record their conversations, and he said, "hell no." He also claimed he completed "several hours of community service" and is "doing great on federal probation."