Boosie Badazz Denies Probation Violation Allegations

BY Erika Marie
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NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks
Mar 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rap artist Boosie Badazz react to the action during the game between the Brooklyn Nets against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
News circulated that Boosie Badazz's probation officer wanted him arrested, but the rapper denies doing anything wrong.

Back in January 2026, Boosie Badazz was sentenced to three years' probation in connection with his federal gun case. All things considered, it was a victory for the rapper, but journalist Meghann Cuniff now reports that things have taken a turn. "His probation officer wants him arrested and imprisoned after he was booked in Houston last month for aggravated assault," she wrote on X. Cuniff also included several court documents, including one that stated: "Mr. Hatch (Boosie Bad Azz) was scheduled as a headliner at Dome Nightclub May 23 and 24, 2026, from 10pm-2am. Mr. Hatch did not request approval from his assigned probation officer nor the court for out of district travel."

Further, court documents state, "Mr. Hatch appears before the Court on serious allegation involving a violent offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As such, his overall adjustment to supervision is considered poor." It seems that Boosie faces 18-24 months in prison if this progresses, with the judge denying a request to issue a bench warrant just yet. After the news circulated, Boosie took to social media to lament over the case.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Celebrates Avoiding Jail Time In Federal Gun Case

Boosie Shares His Side Of The Story

Over on X, Boosie fired off a lengthy statement, saying he had permission to travel.

"Just talked to my PO n he found the email for me to travel to Houston. He said it was at the bottom of the paper under the flights n he overlooked it," the rapper wrote, adding that his probation officer claimed it would not count as a violation. "I've had over 50 shows since being on paper and I've went through the right process to notify my PO on every show."

Boosie added that his drug tests have been "crystal clean" because he's not "stupid" enough to mess up his life. "My probation officer has been fair to me throughout this process. It's people over him who have problems with me." According to the rapper, he was asked to sign documents giving them permission to record their conversations, and he said, "hell no." He also claimed he completed "several hours of community service" and is "doing great on federal probation."

Then Boosie provided proof that he had been given permission to travel to Houston. Take a look at it all below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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