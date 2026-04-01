Brandy Accuses Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris Of Grooming Her

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Brandy Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Brandy speaks onstage during her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony on March 30, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Brandy says that she was only 16 years old at the time of the relationship, but Morris was already in his early 20s.

Brandy accuses Boyz II Men singer Wanya Morris of taking advantage of her in her new book, Phases, which went on sale on Tuesday. She alleges the two began dating after collaborating on the song "Brokenhearted" in 1994. At the time, Brandy was just 16 years old, while Morris was in his early 20s. Morris has yet to comment on the claims.

"I was in over my head. Sneaking around with Wanya and lying to my parents had become a constant. They barely liked the idea of me dating at all, and telling them about us was out of question," Brandy writes, according to People. "But it wasn’t just about upsetting — or disappointing — my parents. Wanya and I understood, with diamond-cut clarity that public knowledge of our relationship would ignite scandal, potentially threatening everything we'd both worked for, so he and I opted for elaborate fiction: we would pretend patience and claim we were waiting until my eighteenth birthday before pursuing any romantic connection."

Read More: Shyne Accuses Brandy Of Lying And Doubles Down On Their Relationship History

Brandy's New Memoir

"These are the things that with hindsight you realize are wildly obvious signs of something wrong," she continues. "Neon warning signs that I chose to ignore because I didn't know what the hell I was doing, or what he was doing with me. Just that I was in love — or what I believed was love."

She concludes: "I was not a fast girl with a crush. I was not a dramatic teenager who couldn't handle rejection. I was not an unstable obsessive fan, I was a child. And he was an adult. And it's time the world understood the difference."

Her allegations about Wanya Morris aren't the first time she's made headlines for relationship drama, this year. Last month, Shyne and Ma$e discussed dating Brandy during an episode of It Is What It Is. She ended up denying that she ever dated Shyne, to which he accused her of lying.

Read More: Ray J Apologizes To Brandy For His Handling Of Shyne & Ma$e Drama

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2019 Black Girls Rock! - Arrivals Relationships Brandy Reveals The Truth About Her Relationship With Shyne And Calls Out Ray J
Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images Music Kandi Burruss Details Why She "Fell Out" With Boyz II Men In The Studio
Unc's Backyard Brunch Relationships Shyne Accuses Brandy Of Lying And Doubles Down On Their Relationship History
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
Comments 0