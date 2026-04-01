Brandy Accuses Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris Of Grooming Her

Brandy accuses Boyz II Men singer Wanya Morris of taking advantage of her in her new book, Phases, which went on sale on Tuesday. She alleges the two began dating after collaborating on the song "Brokenhearted" in 1994. At the time, Brandy was just 16 years old, while Morris was in his early 20s. Morris has yet to comment on the claims.

"I was in over my head. Sneaking around with Wanya and lying to my parents had become a constant. They barely liked the idea of me dating at all, and telling them about us was out of question," Brandy writes, according to People. "But it wasn’t just about upsetting — or disappointing — my parents. Wanya and I understood, with diamond-cut clarity that public knowledge of our relationship would ignite scandal, potentially threatening everything we'd both worked for, so he and I opted for elaborate fiction: we would pretend patience and claim we were waiting until my eighteenth birthday before pursuing any romantic connection."

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Brandy's New Memoir

"These are the things that with hindsight you realize are wildly obvious signs of something wrong," she continues. "Neon warning signs that I chose to ignore because I didn't know what the hell I was doing, or what he was doing with me. Just that I was in love — or what I believed was love."

She concludes: "I was not a fast girl with a crush. I was not a dramatic teenager who couldn't handle rejection. I was not an unstable obsessive fan, I was a child. And he was an adult. And it's time the world understood the difference."