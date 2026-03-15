DJ Phat Hit With Harrowing Grooming Allegations From Twitch Streamer

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Phat Grooming Allegations From Twitch Streamer
Image via DJ PHAT on SoundCloud
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The streamer also accused DJ Phat of abusing lean, and he already seems to have denied the allegations on Twitter.

DJ Phat is a well-known figure in the hip-hop underground over the past few years, but allegations of grooming have spiraled his career into controversy. Now, he faces fresh allegations from a Twitch streamer, influencer, and content creator known as HONEY or @filuhpinaph on Twitter, where she made the accusations.

"Dj phat got his SoundCloud deleted in March 2020 because he sent a 15 year old boy nude pictures of his sister," she alleged. "Cant sue me when ur broke. Cant sue me when its true. Dj phat woke up in his own s**t bc he was so backed up from sipping lean. This is a fact. Cant sue me cuz ur broke cant sue me when its true." Some reports suggest that this is the daughter of Manny Pacquiao. However, no official information indicates that this is the case.

Via Twitter, it seems like Phat responded. "I think mfs need the clout more than me .. don’t give a f**k bout none of this s**t," he tweeted today (Sunday, March 15). "I’ll keep my thoughts 2 myself lol idk who dat is," Phat added while replying to another user. It seems like he and Honey had already fought on the social media platform before, so this is a massive escalation of that tension.

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Who Is DJ Phat?

For those unaware, DJ Phat is a host, music industry voice, and of course, a DJ in the underground known for his work with Nettspend and many others. He faced grooming allegations before regarding that dynamic. Phat also gained notoriety for breaking records like Tay-K's "The Race."

As for Honey, she is a social media influencer and content creator with a large following, and she hasn't really addressed the situation any further. However, she did tweet "Moral of the story: U can’t pick on and mess with the last person on yo corner" after she made these allegations.

We will see if this devolves into a more serious confrontation or issue as fans online continue to react. It seems like DJ Phat denied the allegations against him and will most likely brush them off for the foreseeable future. In any case, it's a dark moment for Phat that many fans want answers for after previous allegations surfaced.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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