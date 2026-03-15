DJ Phat Hit With Harrowing Grooming Allegations From Twitch Streamer

DJ Phat is a well-known figure in the hip-hop underground over the past few years, but allegations of grooming have spiraled his career into controversy. Now, he faces fresh allegations from a Twitch streamer, influencer, and content creator known as HONEY or @filuhpinaph on Twitter, where she made the accusations.

"Dj phat got his SoundCloud deleted in March 2020 because he sent a 15 year old boy nude pictures of his sister," she alleged. "Cant sue me when ur broke. Cant sue me when its true. Dj phat woke up in his own s**t bc he was so backed up from sipping lean. This is a fact. Cant sue me cuz ur broke cant sue me when its true." Some reports suggest that this is the daughter of Manny Pacquiao. However, no official information indicates that this is the case.

Via Twitter, it seems like Phat responded. "I think mfs need the clout more than me .. don’t give a f**k bout none of this s**t," he tweeted today (Sunday, March 15). "I’ll keep my thoughts 2 myself lol idk who dat is," Phat added while replying to another user. It seems like he and Honey had already fought on the social media platform before, so this is a massive escalation of that tension.

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Who Is DJ Phat?

For those unaware, DJ Phat is a host, music industry voice, and of course, a DJ in the underground known for his work with Nettspend and many others. He faced grooming allegations before regarding that dynamic. Phat also gained notoriety for breaking records like Tay-K's "The Race."

As for Honey, she is a social media influencer and content creator with a large following, and she hasn't really addressed the situation any further. However, she did tweet "Moral of the story: U can’t pick on and mess with the last person on yo corner" after she made these allegations.