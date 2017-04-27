Phases
- MusicMelii Announces No New Music In 2020: "No Project No Joint Projects"The singer is taking a break.By Erika Marie
- NewsArin Ray Matures On "Phases II" EPArin Ray returns.By Milca P.
- MusicMelii Talks Bullying, Suicide, & The Drama With Meek Mill & Tory LanezThe rising star shared she once witnessed her friend attempting to take her own life.By Erika Marie
- MusicMelii Links Up With Fenty & Raps For Their Bronzer CampaignThe rapper shared the musical clip on Instagram.By Erika Marie
- MusicMelii Slams Rumors That She Signed To Tory Lanez To Snake Meek MillMelii attempts to clear the air. By Aron A.
- NewsMelii Is Back With Her New Single "Fresh Air"Melii drops off some new heat.By Aron A.
- NewsMelii Drops Off New Banger "Charlie's Line"Melii returns with her new track "Charlie's Line."By Aron A.
- Music VideosTYuS Drops Off Music Video for "Other Side/Brand New"TYuS delivers on a double feature. By Milca P.
- NewsPhasesMajid Jordan return to the scene with the new single "Phases."By Kevin Goddard