A Collector Just Got Kanye's Autograph On Two Grail Sneakers

Kanye West recently signed two rare sneakers for a collector. The pair included a Reebok S. Carter sample and a Nike Air Yeezy 2.

Both of the shoes now carry his signature across the upper, a huge grail. The Reebok S. Carter comes in green, brown, and yellow tones. Also asmall teddy bear graphic sits near the heel area. That detail of course ties right to Kanye's "College Dropout" era branding.

The S. Carter line originally launched back in 2003 for Jay-Z. In 2008, Reebok created four unreleased promo samples tied to Kanye instead.

The second shoe is a Nike Air Yeezy 2 in "Pure Platinum." That colorway was released back in 2012, and it was just before Kanye left Nike. It remains one of the more sought-after pairs from that entire lineup. Grey mesh and leather cover most of the shoe's upper.

A glow-in-the-dark outsole remains one of its most recognizable features. Kanye signed both pairs directly onto their side panels. Photos show his signature written in black marker. These signings add real weight to two already rare pairs.

Signed Yeezy pieces rarely surface, making this one stand out further. For now, both sneakers will stay in the hands of their original collector and we can only imagine what they're worth.

Kanye Signs Collector's Sneakers

Kanye's sneaker history stretches back further than most people realize. Before Nike, he worked with Reebok on the limited S. Carter release. That collaboration produced just a small handful of pairs per colorway.

Years later, the Air Yeezy line became his most influential sneaker project. Only three colorways of the Air Yeezy 2 ever reached retail. "Pure Platinum" remains one of the most recognizable among collectors today.