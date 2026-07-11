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Reebok S. Carter Sample
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A Collector Just Got Kanye's Autograph On Two Grail Sneakers
Kanye West signed a collector's incredibly rare Reebok S. Carter sample and Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Pure Platinum."
By
Ben Atkinson
July 11, 2026