Ranking Every Sneaker Collab Jay-Z Has Ever Been A Part Of

Jay-Z's sneaker collaboration history spans more than two decades and covers multiple brands, silhouettes, and cultural moments. From his landmark Reebok deal in 2003, which fundamentally changed how the sneaker industry thought about non-athlete endorsements, to his time as Puma Basketball's creative director and his early Nike work tied to his album releases.

Jay has put his name on a more varied catalog than most people remember. Here is every Jay-Z sneaker collaboration, ranked from worst to best.

11. Reebok S. Carter Bball Low "White"

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The S. Carter Bball Low "White" is the most straightforward entry in the entire S. Carter catalog. It applies the basketball silhouette to a clean all-white colorway with minimal detailing throughout.

There are no team references, no special branding moments, and no cultural hooks beyond the S. Carter name on the tongue. It is a functional entry in the line that fills out the colorway range. However, it lacks the specificity that makes the stronger entries on this list memorable.

10. Reebok S. Carter Bball Low "White/Honey Mustard"

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The "White/Honey Mustard" is one of the quieter colorways in the S. Carter Bball Low lineup. The white leather upper is broken up by honey mustard accents on the heel, tongue, and outsole, which is an unusual color combination for a basketball silhouette.

It is not a well-remembered release, and the colorway never generated significant demand at retail or on the resale market. That said, it adds variety to the S. Carter Bball Low range and is a reasonable representation of how Reebok expanded the line beyond its initial launch colorways.

9. Reebok S. Carter Bball Low "Black"

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The "Black" Bball Low is the darker counterpart to the "White" and represents one of the more wearable entries in the S. Carter basketball lineup. The all-black leather upper keeps things clean and versatile.

Additionally, it carries the S. Carter branding consistently across the tongue and heel. It did not generate significant cultural attention at the time of release. Nevertheless, it remains a solid, understated entry in the catalog that has held up reasonably well in terms of aesthetic.

8. Reebok S Carter II

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The S. Carter II is a distinct silhouette from the original, featuring a white leather upper with navy blue side panel detailing, red laces, and a navy heel tab with a small red Reebok logo. The "S. Carter" signature runs along the white midsole.

It is a more athletic-looking shoe than the original S. Carter, with a runner-influenced profile rather than the tennis-inspired low-top of the first model. The red and navy accents give it an Americana feel that works well. It is an underrated entry in the broader S. Carter catalog.

7. Reebok S. Carter Bball Low LA Dodgers

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The "LA Dodgers" S. Carter Bball Low is the West Coast counterpart to the "NYC Yankees" and applies the Dodgers' royal blue and white colorway to the basketball silhouette cleanly. The team-specific branding gives it the same culturally grounded energy as the Yankees pair.

However, it sits slightly lower on this list because Jay-Z's connection to New York makes the Yankees collab feel more intimate and authentic to his identity. The Dodgers pair is still a strong entry and one of the more visually distinct releases in the S. Carter Bball lineup.

6. JAY-Z x Reebok S. Carter "NYC Yankees"

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The "NYC Yankees" S. Carter is one of the more straightforward entries in the S. Carter catalog, but the cultural specificity is what earns it its place on this list. The navy leather upper features "NYC" printed in white on the lateral heel panel, with a silver heel tab and white midsole carrying the "J. Carter" signature.

It ties Jay-Z's Brooklyn roots directly to New York's most iconic sports franchise in a way that feels genuinely personal rather than a simple team licensing play.

Additionally, with Jay-Z set to return to Yankee Stadium for his upcoming tour dates, collector interest in this pair is likely to grow. It is the kind of shoe that benefits from real-world moments, and this one has one coming.

5. JAY-Z x Puma City Clyde '4:44'

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Released to coincide with Jay-Z's 2017 album 4:44, the City Clyde features a premium natural veg-tan leather upper in a warm nude/tan colorway with an off-white cupsole.

The "Clyde" script is printed on the lateral side panel in black, with minimal Puma branding throughout. It is a deliberately understated shoe that reflects the stripped-back, introspective tone of the album it accompanied.

The vegan tan leather gives it a raw, unfinished quality that ages well. It is one of the more conceptually coherent sneaker and album pairings in recent memory.

4. Reebok S Carter Tennis II

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The S. Carter Tennis II Collection represents the most refined point of Jay-Z's Reebok tenure. The white leather upper with navy heel counter and clean "S. Carter" midsole branding gives it a premium feel that the earlier S. Carter silhouettes did not quite achieve.

Further, the collection format suggests a deliberate attempt to elevate the S. Carter line beyond its original mass-market positioning. It is a more mature product than anything that came before it in the collaboration and reflects how Jay-Z's personal aesthetic had evolved by that point in his career.

3. Jay-Z x Nike Air Force 1 Low LE Premium "The Blueprint 2"

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Released in 2002 to accompany The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse, this Air Force 1 Low features a clean white leather upper with an olive green translucent outsole and a small Roc-A-Fella Records logo embossed on the lateral toe box.

The branding is intentionally subtle yet also easy to miss if you do not know what you are looking at. That restraint is precisely what makes it work. It ties a landmark moment in Jay-Z's discography directly to one of Nike's most iconic silhouettes.

It is one of the earliest and most successful rap album and sneaker pairings ever executed.

2. Nike Jay-Z x Air Force 1 Supreme "All Black Everything" Sample

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The "All Black Everything" AF1 Supreme sample is one of the most visually striking entries in Jay-Z's entire sneaker history. The shoe features a full patent leather upper, Swoosh, laces, and outsole in a uniform all-black finish.

Furthermore, there's no contrast, no color breaks. It is a sample that was never released to the public, which adds a layer of exclusivity that most entries on this list cannot match.

The patent leather construction gives it a formal, almost luxurious quality. It is the kind of shoe that only exists at the intersection of serious money and serious taste.

1. Reebok S. Carter "White/Green/Red" (OG)

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There is no other choice for number one. On April 18th, 2003, Reebok launched the first run of the S. Carter, and less than a week later, it was announced that they had sold more than 10,000 pairs, making it the fastest-selling shoe in company history at that point.

The white leather upper with green and red accents was directly inspired by the Gucci Tennis '84. Further, a deliberate nod to the luxury aesthetic that defined Jay-Z's image at the peak of his commercial dominance.