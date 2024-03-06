Jay-Z & 50 Cent Reebok Collabs Teased By Shaq And Allen Iverson

Sneaker heads were pretty excited by recent news out of Reebok. The company made the bold move of getting some NBA legends to step into major positions in their basketball division. Shaquille O'Neal returned to the company as president of basketball with Allen Iverson as his VP. The pair appeared on a recently released episode of the Complex show Sneaker Shopping. While on the show they delivered some news that fans of early 2000s sneakerheads should be pretty excited about.

In the episode the pair discuss their desire to bring back some of the collaborations with rappers that Reebok did. The host of the show specifically brought up Jay-Z recently pulling up to the Super Bowl in his own Reebok collab shoes from 2003. He gives Shaq and AI the opportunity to take credit for that viral moment. “Of course, so 50, when I call you, holla, JAY-Z, we’ll be calling ya. We definitely want to give the fans and the consumer what they want, but we’re also gonna be coming with new styles and new technologies. But, shout out to JAY-Z, shout out to 50 Cent. We definitely will be having a conversation with them very soon," Shaq responded. Check out the full new episode of Sneaker Shopping below.

Jay-Z And 50 Cent Reebok Collabs Could Be Returning

