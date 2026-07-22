Instant Skateboards is teaming up with Nike SB on a new Air Force 1 colorway. This "Black/Game Royal" pair releases sometime during Holiday 2026. Instant is based in Shibuya and has operated since 1995.

This collaboration marks the shop's first project tied to Nike SB's Air Force 1 remix. Black suede covers most of the shoe's upper from front to back. Royal blue accents appear across the Swooshes, heel tabs, and outsole.

A white midsole helps break up the shoe's darker overall tone. Instant's branding shows up in blue along the lateral heel. The color combo nods to Nike SB's old J-Pack Dunk releases from years back.

Still, Instant's design stops short of copying that pack directly. This shoe is part of a bigger rollout tied to Nike SB's Air Force 1 program. Other shops, including Ben-G in Amsterdam and Nocturnal in Philadelphia, have their own pairs coming.

Nike SB has also teased a "Color of the Month" series built around this shoe. That series hasn't officially launched yet, despite several pairs already surfacing. Instant's version is expected to release globally through Nike SB skate shops.

For now, fans will have to wait until the holiday season for release details. More images and confirmation should surface as that window gets closer.

Instant Skateboards x Nike SB Air Force 1 "Game Royal"

This Air Force 1 uses Nike SB's reworked skate-ready construction throughout. That version adjusts the shoe's cushioning and support for skateboarding use. Black suede gives the upper a softer texture than standard leather builds.

Blue suede panels wrap around the Swoosh and heel for contrast. The white midsole keeps the design from feeling too dark overall. A blue outsole ties the color scheme together from top to bottom. Instant's heel branding adds a personal touch tied directly to the shop.