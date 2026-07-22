Lizzo Soaks Up The Sun As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Latest Cover Girl

BY Erika Marie
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lizzo performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, April 21, 2019.Coachella Sunday 2019 13
Lizzo performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, April 21, 2019. Coachella Sunday 2019 13 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
he Grammy-winning singer adds another milestone as Lizzo continues ushering in her latest music era.

Another major career milestone has arrived for Lizzo as the Grammy-winning singer expands her latest comeback with a coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. The publication unveiled Lizzo as the cover star of its July 2026 digital issue, with photographer Robin Harper capturing the singer at a private waterfront estate in Miami and aboard a yacht in South Florida. The feature marks Lizzo's first appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, a publication that has increasingly spotlighted women across various fields.

The cover arrives just weeks after Lizzo released B*tch, her first full-length album since 2022's Special. The project signals a new chapter for the singer, who has spent the past year returning to music while continuing to navigate the public scrutiny that has surrounded her career in recent years.

Read More: Lizzo Crawls Toward The Camera While Butt-Naked In New Video

Lizzo's Successful Run In The Industry

Since breaking through with the chart-topping success of "Truth Hurts," Lizzo has established herself as one of the most recognizable artists of her generation. A classically trained flutist, she earned widespread acclaim with Cuz I Love You before collecting four Grammy Awards.

Throughout that rise, Lizzo has remained one of pop culture's most visible advocates for body confidence and self-acceptance. Her message has become a defining part of her public identity, making a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover feel like a natural extension of the image she's cultivated over the past several years.

Check out more from Lizzo's cover features below.

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Entertainment Sofia Vergara Swings Back To The '90s In Topless Throwback Photo
93.3 FLZ's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One - Show Music Lizzo's Hit Parade: Her Biggest Chart-Topping Songs
Comments 0