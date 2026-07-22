Another major career milestone has arrived for Lizzo as the Grammy-winning singer expands her latest comeback with a coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. The publication unveiled Lizzo as the cover star of its July 2026 digital issue, with photographer Robin Harper capturing the singer at a private waterfront estate in Miami and aboard a yacht in South Florida. The feature marks Lizzo's first appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, a publication that has increasingly spotlighted women across various fields.
The cover arrives just weeks after Lizzo released B*tch, her first full-length album since 2022's Special. The project signals a new chapter for the singer, who has spent the past year returning to music while continuing to navigate the public scrutiny that has surrounded her career in recent years.
Read More: Lizzo Crawls Toward The Camera While Butt-Naked In New Video
Lizzo's Successful Run In The Industry
Since breaking through with the chart-topping success of "Truth Hurts," Lizzo has established herself as one of the most recognizable artists of her generation. A classically trained flutist, she earned widespread acclaim with Cuz I Love You before collecting four Grammy Awards.
Throughout that rise, Lizzo has remained one of pop culture's most visible advocates for body confidence and self-acceptance. Her message has become a defining part of her public identity, making a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover feel like a natural extension of the image she's cultivated over the past several years.
Check out more from Lizzo's cover features below.