Lizzo's "B*tch" Album Reportedly Sells Less Than 3K First Week

Three thousand units is a startling number attached to Lizzo's name. Just a few years ago, she occupied a rare space in pop culture, moving between Pop, Rap, television, fashion, and social media. Her music generated massive streaming numbers, award show stages seemed to be built with her in mind, and major brands lined up for partnerships. Success followed success, turning the Detroit-born artist into one of the most recognizable entertainers of her era.
That history makes the reported first-week performance of B*tch difficult to ignore. Early sales estimates suggest the project moved 2,650 copies, according to Luminate, reported by Forbes, and failed to secure a spot on the Billboard 200. For an artist whose previous releases produced chart-topping singles and widespread commercial success, the numbers have become a talking point across social media, where fans and critics are debating what may have contributed to such a sharp decline.
Read More: B*TCH — Album By Lizzo
Controversies Have Shrouded Lizzo
Several factors have entered the conversation. The industry's relationship with stardom has changed considerably since Lizzo's breakthrough years, and sustaining mainstream attention has become increasingly difficult even for established artists. One can also point to the legal controversies that have surrounded the singer since 2023, when several former dancers filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and discrimination.
Lizzo has denied the allegations, and the legal battles have continued to generate headlines in the years since. Whatever the explanation, the gap between her recent commercial peak and the opening week of B*tch is significant enough to raise questions about where her career stands and what comes next.