Lizzo's "B*tch" Album Reportedly Sells Less Than 3K First Week

Lizzo's latest album has sparked questions about whether the singer can reconnect with the audience that once made her a Pop powerhouse.

That history makes the reported first-week performance of B*tch difficult to ignore. Early sales estimates suggest the project moved 2,650 copies, according to Luminate, reported by Forbes , and failed to secure a spot on the Billboard 200. For an artist whose previous releases produced chart-topping singles and widespread commercial success, the numbers have become a talking point across social media, where fans and critics are debating what may have contributed to such a sharp decline.

Three thousand units is a startling number attached to Lizzo 's name. Just a few years ago, she occupied a rare space in pop culture, moving between Pop, Rap, television, fashion, and social media. Her music generated massive streaming numbers , award show stages seemed to be built with her in mind, and major brands lined up for partnerships. Success followed success, turning the Detroit-born artist into one of the most recognizable entertainers of her era.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.