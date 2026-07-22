This Air Jordan 4 Cleat Honors Jackie Robinson's Legacy

Jordan Brand is releasing its first public cleat tied to Jackie Robinson's legacy. The Air Jordan 4 MCS "Jackie Robinson" is set for Summer 2027. Right now, only mockup images of the design exist.

This marks Jordan Brand's first retail partnership with the Jackie Robinson estate. Past Jackie Robinson tributes stayed limited to player-only exclusives. This cleat brings that story to everyday collectors and players instead.

The design uses shades of blue throughout. Those shades reference Robinson's playing days with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Ivory breaks up the palette across the laces and midsole. A mudguard adds subtle texture near the toe area. Robinson's signature appears along the side of the shoe.

His retired number, 42, shows up on the tongue as well. Translucent heel tabs reveal a photo of Robinson behind them. That detail gives the cleat a more personal, tribute feel. A cleated outsole replaces the Air Jordan 4's usual build. Jordan Brand hasn't confirmed an exact release date just yet.

Reports suggest April 15th, Jackie Robinson Day, as a likely launch window. Since the images are mockups, small design changes could still happen. Even so, this release stands out among Jordan Brand's baseball offerings. It's expected to be one of its more meaningful drops in 2027.

Air Jordan 4 MCS “Jackie Robinson”

Image via Sneaker Files & @zSneakerHeadz

Nike has released Jackie Robinson tributes for years across several sneaker lines. This marks the first time Jordan Brand has joined that tradition publicly.

Past Jackie Robinson cleats from Jordan Brand stayed limited to team athletes only. That made this shoe's public release a notable shift for the label. The Dodgers-inspired blues tie directly to Robinson's historic 1947 MLB debut. Small design touches, like his signature and number, reinforce that connection throughout.