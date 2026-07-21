D4vd's Preliminary Hearing Opens With Body Camera Footage, Graphic Testimony

BY Erika Marie
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Court Arraignment Of Singer D4vd Charged With Capital Murder
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: d4vd looks on from behind his defense attorney Marilyn Bednarski (R) during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Nathan J. Hochman, Los Angeles County District Attorney, announced earlier in the day that David Anthony Burke, known as d4vd, was charged with the first-degree murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found decomposed in his car. (Photo by Ted Soqui - Pool/Getty Images)
The court began evaluating whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for the criminal case against D4vd to move forward.

The first day of D4vd's preliminary hearing offered a closer look at the evidence prosecutors say supports their murder case against the singer. This includes body camera footage from the early stages of the investigation and testimony about the discovery of a missing California teen's remains.

David Anthony Burke, the 21-year-old artist known as D4vd, appeared Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Yahoo News reports that prosecutors began presenting evidence against him. Burke has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder, lewd acts involving a child under 14, and the mutilation of human remains.

Among the evidence presented was body camera footage recorded in February 2024, after 13-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was reported missing. In the video, D4vd told investigators he had met the teen only once and believed she was 18 years old. According to testimony, he also allowed deputies to search the Hollywood Hills home where he was staying, and investigators found nothing linking Rivas Hernandez to the residence at that time.

Read More: D4vd Makes Special Request Ahead Of Preliminary Hearing

This Hearing Is Expected To Last For Days

Prosecutors contend Burke's statements conflicted with evidence they later uncovered. They allege the two had maintained an ongoing relationship before Rivas Hernandez's death in April 2025 and claim she was killed after threatening to disclose it. Those allegations have not been proven in court, and Burke's attorneys have denied that he was responsible for her death.

The hearing also included testimony from a Los Angeles Police Department homicide detective, who described recovering Rivas Hernandez's remains from a Tesla registered to Burke after the vehicle was towed to an impound lot in September 2025. Prosecutors introduced photographs documenting the discovery as part of their case. Those images were jarring, as they showed the young teen's mutilated remains.

The preliminary hearing is expected to continue for several days as prosecutors outline additional evidence. At its conclusion, a judge will determine whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to move forward to trial. Burke remains in custody without bail.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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