The court began evaluating whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for the criminal case against D4vd to move forward.

Prosecutors contend Burke's statements conflicted with evidence they later uncovered. They allege the two had maintained an ongoing relationship before Rivas Hernandez's death in April 2025 and claim she was killed after threatening to disclose it. Those allegations have not been proven in court, and Burke's attorneys have denied that he was responsible for her death.

Among the evidence presented was body camera footage recorded in February 2024, after 13-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was reported missing. In the video, D4vd told investigators he had met the teen only once and believed she was 18 years old . According to testimony, he also allowed deputies to search the Hollywood Hills home where he was staying, and investigators found nothing linking Rivas Hernandez to the residence at that time.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.