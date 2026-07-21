Celeste Rivas Hernandez

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Music
D4vd's Preliminary Hearing Opens With Body Camera Footage, Graphic Testimony
The court began evaluating whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for the criminal case against D4vd to move forward.
By
Erika Marie
July 21, 2026