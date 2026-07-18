D4vd Allegedly Had Fake Proof Of Celeste Rivas' Age When Confronted

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
D4vd Fake Proof Celeste Rivas Age Confronted
D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. Sam Ballesteros / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
D4vd's former friend Aysia Collins uploaded a video to social media claiming she confronted the singer about Celeste Rivas' age.

D4vd faces accusations of murdering teenager Celeste Rivas, with whom he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship, and leaving her remains to rot in his Tesla. Amid court date delays as the case continues to progress, his former friend Aysia Collins uploaded a video to social media alleging she confronted him about Rivas' age.

As caught by TMZ, the influencer and Twitch streamer recalled an alleged interaction between her and the singer. She allegedly confronted him about Rivas and demanded proof that she was of legal age, insinuating she knew of their alleged relationship.

"I'm like, 'Hey, this girl is saying that you're f***ing with a f***ing 13-year-old. You need to explain yourself,'" Collins alleged. "He was like, 'Dude, that's not even true. She's, like, 19.' I was like, 'No, she's not. She said she's 13. Show me proof.' And you know what? He showed me proof."

She did not specify what the proof entailed. D4vd has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

"I was like, 'Okay, I'ma back off. I feel like I'm harassing my friend. Obviously, now that's a little too much,'" Aysia Collins continued. "Obviously, there was more conversation than that. I can't get into every single detail for legal reasons. But I didn't just go, 'Hey, is your friend 13?' And he went, 'No.' And I was like, 'Oh, okay. La la la la la...' I wasn't being stupid. I was like, 'No, show me proof, I need to see actual evidence. Because I think you're f***ing with a minor.'

Read More: JAŸ-Z Isn't The Hypocrite You Think He Is

D4vd's Murder Case

"Obviously, when my friend tells me, 'No, I'm not' [and] shows me proof that he is not, and I harass him more," she went on. "He's like, 'Dude, chill the f**k out.' Manipulated the f**k out of me, to be honest. I was like, 'Okay, honestly, I'm tripping, I'ma lay off.' [...] The sad thing about the Internet is I could give you guys all the information in the world [and] y'all still will not believe me."

Collins also spoke about explaining a screenshot. This may refer to her previous criticisms of the singer from June, in which she called him a "psycopath" that "lied and betrayed everyone around him." Other folks in D4vd's orbit have condemned him or demanded justice for Celeste Rivas. But the court must still rule on this matter in order for the truth to emerge.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Music Who Is D4vd? Everything We Currently Know About The Singer Amid Ongoing Investigation
FINNESSE2TYMES Mixer Music Finesse2tymes' Beef With His Brother Explained, Rapper Says He's Jealous
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Will Smith Sex Rumors Duane Martin Cardi B Hip Hop News Pop Culture Cardi B On Will Smith Sex Life Rumors: "I Don't Like What People Be Doing To Him"
Comments 0