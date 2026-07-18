D4vd Allegedly Had Fake Proof Of Celeste Rivas' Age When Confronted

D4vd faces accusations of murdering teenager Celeste Rivas, with whom he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship, and leaving her remains to rot in his Tesla. Amid court date delays as the case continues to progress, his former friend Aysia Collins uploaded a video to social media alleging she confronted him about Rivas' age.

As caught by TMZ, the influencer and Twitch streamer recalled an alleged interaction between her and the singer. She allegedly confronted him about Rivas and demanded proof that she was of legal age, insinuating she knew of their alleged relationship.

"I'm like, 'Hey, this girl is saying that you're f***ing with a f***ing 13-year-old. You need to explain yourself,'" Collins alleged. "He was like, 'Dude, that's not even true. She's, like, 19.' I was like, 'No, she's not. She said she's 13. Show me proof.' And you know what? He showed me proof."

She did not specify what the proof entailed. D4vd has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

"I was like, 'Okay, I'ma back off. I feel like I'm harassing my friend. Obviously, now that's a little too much,'" Aysia Collins continued. "Obviously, there was more conversation than that. I can't get into every single detail for legal reasons. But I didn't just go, 'Hey, is your friend 13?' And he went, 'No.' And I was like, 'Oh, okay. La la la la la...' I wasn't being stupid. I was like, 'No, show me proof, I need to see actual evidence. Because I think you're f***ing with a minor.'

D4vd's Murder Case

"Obviously, when my friend tells me, 'No, I'm not' [and] shows me proof that he is not, and I harass him more," she went on. "He's like, 'Dude, chill the f**k out.' Manipulated the f**k out of me, to be honest. I was like, 'Okay, honestly, I'm tripping, I'ma lay off.' [...] The sad thing about the Internet is I could give you guys all the information in the world [and] y'all still will not believe me."