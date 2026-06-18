Key Hearing In D4vd Case Delayed As Prosecution Looks To Make Its Case

D4vd's alleged murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas has been one of the most disturbing stories in music in recent years. He is currently charged with capital murder, as well as one count each of continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14 and mutilation of human remains.
The case rose to prominence back in September when it was revealed that a decaying corpse was found in the trunk of a Tesla owned by the singer. This subsequently led to a months-long investigation. Many were disillusioned with how long this all took. However, D4vd was eventually arrested and indicted. Now, he is facing trial.
According to ABC7, the singer was supposed to have a multi-day hearing on June 29. This hearing would determine whether or not there is enough evidence for a trial to take place. His defense filed a motion to delay, and today, Judge Charlaine Olmedo granted that motion.
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What's Next For D4vd?
Now, the hearing is set to take place on July 21. If it is determined that a trial will take place, then further arrangements will have to be made.
Throughout this case, D4vd has been accused of possessing child sexual abuse material. Furthermore, D4vd was alleged to have carried on a relationship with Celeste for at least a year prior to the alleged murder.
Overall, this remains a horrific case. Whether D4vd is convicted or not, a young girl was killed, and her body was treated with disrespect. It is a case that has given fans a visceral reaction, and many are hoping for swift justice.