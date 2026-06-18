Key Hearing In D4vd Case Delayed As Prosecution Looks To Make Its Case

BY Alexander Cole
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Court Arraignment Of Singer D4vd Charged With Capital Murder
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: d4vd looks on during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Nathan J. Hochman, Los Angeles County District Attorney, announced earlier in the day that David Anthony Burke, known as d4vd, was charged with the first-degree murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found decomposed in his car. (Photo by Ted Soqui - Pool/Getty Images)
D4vd was supposed to have an important hearing later this month, but it has since been postponed by the judge.

D4vd's alleged murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas has been one of the most disturbing stories in music in recent years. He is currently charged with capital murder, as well as one count each of continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14 and mutilation of human remains.

The case rose to prominence back in September when it was revealed that a decaying corpse was found in the trunk of a Tesla owned by the singer. This subsequently led to a months-long investigation. Many were disillusioned with how long this all took. However, D4vd was eventually arrested and indicted. Now, he is facing trial.

According to ABC7, the singer was supposed to have a multi-day hearing on June 29. This hearing would determine whether or not there is enough evidence for a trial to take place. His defense filed a motion to delay, and today, Judge Charlaine Olmedo granted that motion.

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What's Next For D4vd?
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Now, the hearing is set to take place on July 21. If it is determined that a trial will take place, then further arrangements will have to be made.

Throughout this case, D4vd has been accused of possessing child sexual abuse material. Furthermore, D4vd was alleged to have carried on a relationship with Celeste for at least a year prior to the alleged murder.

Overall, this remains a horrific case. Whether D4vd is convicted or not, a young girl was killed, and her body was treated with disrespect. It is a case that has given fans a visceral reaction, and many are hoping for swift justice.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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