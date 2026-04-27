Petition To Remove D4vd's Music From Streaming Services Gains Traction

Prior to the allegations and charges against D4vd, he was looked at as the next alt pop superstar. With co-signs from artists Kali Uchis and like Darkroom Records, his career was set up beautifully. However, he's ruined it thanks to the alleged murder of teenager Celeste Rivas.

Now, there are folks like the people over at Industry Blackout who are actively trying to effectively end his music career. They are a collective whose mission is to address and reform systemic inequities that plague the music world.

Just about a week ago, they launched a petition on change.org to remove all of D4vd's music from streaming.

They are also doing this because of the femicide pandemic that's spreading more and more every day. Industry Blackout writes in their petition: "Celeste's case is not isolated. It is part of a devastating global pattern of femicide, the targeted killing of women and girls by men who sought to control them, silence them, or eliminate the consequences of their own predatory behavior."

D4vd Charged With Murder Of Celeste Rivas

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at the Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

They continue, "Prosecutors allege D4VD sexually abused Celeste for over a year, beginning when she was 13, then killed her specifically to protect his career. That is femicide. That is what it looks like when a girl's life is treated as a threat to be neutralized. She was a child, and she deserved protection from the very industry that gave this artist a platform, a label deal, and global visibility."

As a result, they are calling on all DSPs to take action. "Music streaming platforms have terms of service. They have value statements. They have the ability to act. We are calling on them to exercise that ability now, by removing D4VD's music from all streaming platforms while these charges are adjudicated."

For those wondering, D4vd was hit with several charges after his arrest two weeks ago at his Hollywood home. They include first-degree murder with three special circumstances. Those are lying in waiting, murder for financial gain, and murder of a witness in an investigation.