Petition To Remove D4vd's Music From Streaming Services Gains Traction

BY Zachary Horvath
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INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 2 - Day 1 on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)
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Amid the recent news surrounding D4vd, an organization is looking to spark change and give meaning to accountability for his alleged actions.

Prior to the allegations and charges against D4vd, he was looked at as the next alt pop superstar. With co-signs from artists Kali Uchis and contracts with labels like Darkroom Records, his career was set up beautifully. However, he's ruined it thanks to the alleged murder of teenager Celeste Rivas.

Now, there are folks like the people over at Industry Blackout who are actively trying to effectively end his music career. They are a collective whose mission is to address and reform systemic inequities that plague the music world.

Just about a week ago, they launched a petition on change.org to remove all of D4vd's music from streaming.

They are also doing this because of the femicide pandemic that's spreading more and more every day. Industry Blackout writes in their petition: "Celeste's case is not isolated. It is part of a devastating global pattern of femicide, the targeted killing of women and girls by men who sought to control them, silence them, or eliminate the consequences of their own predatory behavior."

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D4vd Charged With Murder Of Celeste Rivas
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at the Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

They continue, "Prosecutors allege D4VD sexually abused Celeste for over a year, beginning when she was 13, then killed her specifically to protect his career. That is femicide. That is what it looks like when a girl's life is treated as a threat to be neutralized. She was a child, and she deserved protection from the very industry that gave this artist a platform, a label deal, and global visibility."

As a result, they are calling on all DSPs to take action. "Music streaming platforms have terms of service. They have value statements. They have the ability to act. We are calling on them to exercise that ability now, by removing D4VD's music from all streaming platforms while these charges are adjudicated."

For those wondering, D4vd was hit with several charges after his arrest two weeks ago at his Hollywood home. They include first-degree murder with three special circumstances. Those are lying in waiting, murder for financial gain, and murder of a witness in an investigation.

Additionally, he was hit with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 (lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14) and unlawful mutilation of human remains. At the time of writing, the petition has over 2,400 signatures with California governor Gavin Newsom co-signing it.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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