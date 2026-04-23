With D4vd's future looking more and more dire thanks to his own doing, allegedly, other artists are taking action. In particular, musicians that have worked with the "Romantic Homicide" performer are pulling their collaborations from streaming services.

As caught by Kurrco, there are five major names that have decided to do so. Kali Uchis is one of them, and she had "Crashing" removed from DSPs. Interestingly, this song did belong to the Queens native and appeared on his debut album WITHERED.

However, despite this, Uchis and the teams behind were able to get it off streaming. This has actually been known since the Celeste Rivas investigation got underway in September.

Back then, Uchis responded to some criticizing her for having the song up. However, the Virginia native affirmed that it was being taken down. "Not my friend i did a song with him which is currently in the process of being taken down given today's disturbing news."

But with his recent arrest the list has grown or its resurfacing.

Others to join the R&B artist include Laufey, Bryant Barnes, Damiano David, and Holly Humberstone.

D4vd In Jail

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at the Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Folks in the comments are calling out The Kid LAROI for keeping his song with D4vd up. At the time of writing, their track "THE LINE," which appeared on a deluxe version of his 2023 album THE FIRST TIME.

This news also surfaces after D4vd's jail conditions have been revealed. Reportedly, they are far from ideal. Per TMZ, the 21-year-old is isolated from other inmates in a one-person cell. No one can visit him and he only gets three hours of fresh air per week. Overall, in-person interactions have been stripped from him. D4vd also has no access to TV, no money, and can only make phone calls every other day. Same goes for showering.