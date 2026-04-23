Several Artists Pull Their D4vd Collabs From Streaming Amid His Arrest

BY Zachary Horvath
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: d4vd attends the Netflix Arcane LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Riot / Netflix)
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D4vd was becoming a breakout superstar thanks in part to some massive collaborations. But artists and labels are now disassociating.

With D4vd's future looking more and more dire thanks to his own doing, allegedly, other artists are taking action. In particular, musicians that have worked with the "Romantic Homicide" performer are pulling their collaborations from streaming services.

As caught by Kurrco, there are five major names that have decided to do so. Kali Uchis is one of them, and she had "Crashing" removed from DSPs. Interestingly, this song did belong to the Queens native and appeared on his debut album WITHERED.

However, despite this, Uchis and the teams behind were able to get it off streaming. This has actually been known since the Celeste Rivas investigation got underway in September.

Back then, Uchis responded to some criticizing her for having the song up. However, the Virginia native affirmed that it was being taken down. "Not my friend i did a song with him which is currently in the process of being taken down given today's disturbing news."

But with his recent arrest the list has grown or its resurfacing.

Others to join the R&B artist include Laufey, Bryant Barnes, Damiano David, and Holly Humberstone.

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

D4vd In Jail
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INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at the Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Folks in the comments are calling out The Kid LAROI for keeping his song with D4vd up. At the time of writing, their track "THE LINE," which appeared on a deluxe version of his 2023 album THE FIRST TIME.

This news also surfaces after D4vd's jail conditions have been revealed. Reportedly, they are far from ideal. Per TMZ, the 21-year-old is isolated from other inmates in a one-person cell. No one can visit him and he only gets three hours of fresh air per week. Overall, in-person interactions have been stripped from him. D4vd also has no access to TV, no money, and can only make phone calls every other day. Same goes for showering.

It's also very "dirty and smells," and it's reportedly a "wild" scene overall. He's being housed at the L.A. County Men's Central Jail.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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