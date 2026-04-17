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d4vd arrest
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d4vd Loses Partnerships With Sony Music & The·Team Amid Arrest
The news of d4vd's arrest has led to him to losing deals with labels and now publishing entities as the Celeste Rivas case takes shape.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 17, 2026