d4vd's Parents Address Murder Claims As Details Of Pre-Arrest Home Emerge

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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d4vd Parents Address Murder Claims Details Pre Arrest Home
D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. © Sam Ballesteros/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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This joins other big updates about d4vd's arrest over Celeste Rivas' death. They include a debunked Coachella message and criminal charges.

d4vd has been under scrutiny for months now due to murder allegations concerning Celeste Rivas, the teenager whose body was found in his Tesla last year. Following his recent arrest, his parents spoke out about the matter amid many other updates on his situation.

According to Complex, the family's lawyer provided a statement. "The parents [Colleen and Dawud Burke] are sad and disappointed that David was arrested. However, they fully stand behind him and believe that he is innocent," attorney Kent A. Schaffer reportedly stated. "They fully support him."

The singer was arrested at a Hollywood Hills home that formerly belonged to Sandra Bullock. According to The New York Post, the $3.5 million had a mess in the kitchen, and it's unclear if he was staying here for a while, planned to leave soon, or was just moving in. Neighbors who spoke to The California Post reportedly said they didn't even know the artist was living there.

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"Celeste Is A Liar"

Also, Complex reports that a skywriting message at Coachella that read "Celeste is a liar" has nothing to do with the d4vd case. The Desert Sun posited this could be an unrelated promotion for the new Netflix movie Roommates. In addition, ABC7 reported on that he will most likely receive criminal charges from the Los Angeles County District Attorney on Monday, April 20. The New York native's legal team denied allegations of murder and expressed confidence in proving his purported innocence.

"Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death," d4vd's attorneys reportedly stated. "There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence."

We will see what happens on Monday with the criminal case and investigation. There is still a possibility police could let d4vd go if the court doesn't pursue criminal charges. In any case, it seems like this months-long saga is heading towards a conclusion with significant pace.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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