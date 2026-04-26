D4vd's Defense Lawyers Are Allegedly Receiving Antisemitic Death Threats

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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D4vd Defense Laywers Antisemitic Death Threats
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: D4vd attends Variety's 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
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D4vd is currently behind bars and faces accusations of murdering teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez after an inappropriate sexual relationship.

D4vd and his associates are facing a lot of scrutiny in the Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case, whether it's people in his personal life or with whom he has a professional relationship. This includes defense lawyers in the developing legal situation, and hateful individuals are reportedly making their constitutionally protected profession a lot more stressful.

TMZ reports that these attorneys have been receiving violent, antisemitic, and abundant hate mail in the form of a flurry of emails. The outlet obtained one example, which is reportedly one of many letters the legal team has received so far.

"With the recent shocking news about the crimes D4VD committed on a 12 year old girl, It sickens me that your law firm would pick up this case and defend such a filthy human," the alleged email reportedly read. "I'm not surprised you are all JEWS! the only race that puts money above all morals and will go to the pits of hell for a dollar. I'm also not surprised your law firm also defended Prince ANDREWS another Hollywood pedo! I pray someday you find your kids slaughtered in the trunk of a car, see how it feels. The world deserves less JEWS and your monsters clients like D4VD and Prince Andrews!"

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

D4vd's Charges
D4vd Death Threats
D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. Sam Ballesteros/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

D4vd pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. These include first-degree murder and unlawful mutilation of human remains. There's another charge related to prosecutors' allegations that he had a sexual relationship with Celeste Rivas Hernandez, which she threatened to expose. This allegedly led the singer to murder her. As such, he also faces a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

D4vd's other associates are also causing conversation. His brother recently condemned sexual predators and said they should all die, but he didn't confirm if the message has anything to do with his brother. An actress from an old music video also spoke out and called the artist a "monster," and various artists pulled their collaborations with him from streaming services.

It's a horrifying and complex situation to navigate. But the lawyers, like many others, are just doing their job.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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