D4vd's Defense Lawyers Are Allegedly Receiving Antisemitic Death Threats

D4vd and his associates are facing a lot of scrutiny in the Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case, whether it's people in his personal life or with whom he has a professional relationship. This includes defense lawyers in the developing legal situation, and hateful individuals are reportedly making their constitutionally protected profession a lot more stressful.

TMZ reports that these attorneys have been receiving violent, antisemitic, and abundant hate mail in the form of a flurry of emails. The outlet obtained one example, which is reportedly one of many letters the legal team has received so far.

"With the recent shocking news about the crimes D4VD committed on a 12 year old girl, It sickens me that your law firm would pick up this case and defend such a filthy human," the alleged email reportedly read. "I'm not surprised you are all JEWS! the only race that puts money above all morals and will go to the pits of hell for a dollar. I'm also not surprised your law firm also defended Prince ANDREWS another Hollywood pedo! I pray someday you find your kids slaughtered in the trunk of a car, see how it feels. The world deserves less JEWS and your monsters clients like D4VD and Prince Andrews!"

D4vd's Charges

D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. Sam Ballesteros/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

D4vd pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. These include first-degree murder and unlawful mutilation of human remains. There's another charge related to prosecutors' allegations that he had a sexual relationship with Celeste Rivas Hernandez, which she threatened to expose. This allegedly led the singer to murder her. As such, he also faces a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

D4vd's other associates are also causing conversation. His brother recently condemned sexual predators and said they should all die, but he didn't confirm if the message has anything to do with his brother. An actress from an old music video also spoke out and called the artist a "monster," and various artists pulled their collaborations with him from streaming services.