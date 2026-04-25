D4vd's Brother Condemns Sexual Predators After Singer's Arrest

Many former collaborators of D4vd are speaking out and distancing themselves from him following his recent arrest. He stands accused of murdering teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dead body was found in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to him last year.

Now, folks believe the singer's brother Caleb Burke may have just addressed the situation. As caught by The Shade Room, he reportedly took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (April 23) to share a message about sexual predators. "All [pedophiles] and rapists should die. Period," Caleb reportedly wrote.

D4vd was accused of possessing child pornography by prosecutors and engaging in a sexual relationship with Rivas. He reportedly still follows Caleb on IG, although Caleb reportedly doesn't follow him back. Caleb hasn't said anything else about this at press time, and hasn't confirmed if he was referring to his brother with this message.

That's just a speculative interpretation, but the context around it is making fans theorize and connect the alleged dots. Also, this follows previous reports about the Burke family's alleged involvement in the case.

Reportedly, the artist's brother Caleb, his mother, and his father received grand jury subpoenas to testify in this case earlier this year. They reportedly unsuccessfully attempted to appeal the subpoenas in Texas, although it's unclear if they ended up testifying at press time.

Who Is Cassidy Clarke?

Other folks connected to D4vd are speaking out more directly about the murder allegations and beyond. These include Cassidy Clarke, an actress who played his girlfriend in the "Here With Me" music video.

"I do not associate with D4vd by any means," she expressed in a recent TikTok video. "I did it for a job, I did it for a check, I didn't know who D4vd was, I don't follow him on Instagram anymore. I'm going to remove him as a follower, and I think that he deserves even more than what's happening to him right now. He's a monster. And I do not associate with him by any means. I'm not making this video to make this about me. I'm making this video to put an end to my association with D4vd."