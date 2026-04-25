D4vd's Brother Condemns Sexual Predators After Singer's Arrest

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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D4vd Brother Condemns Sexual Predators After Arrest
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at the Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
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D4vd's brother Caleb Burke and his parents were hit with subpoenas earlier this year to testify in the Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case.

Many former collaborators of D4vd are speaking out and distancing themselves from him following his recent arrest. He stands accused of murdering teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dead body was found in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to him last year.

Now, folks believe the singer's brother Caleb Burke may have just addressed the situation. As caught by The Shade Room, he reportedly took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (April 23) to share a message about sexual predators. "All [pedophiles] and rapists should die. Period," Caleb reportedly wrote.

D4vd was accused of possessing child pornography by prosecutors and engaging in a sexual relationship with Rivas. He reportedly still follows Caleb on IG, although Caleb reportedly doesn't follow him back. Caleb hasn't said anything else about this at press time, and hasn't confirmed if he was referring to his brother with this message.

That's just a speculative interpretation, but the context around it is making fans theorize and connect the alleged dots. Also, this follows previous reports about the Burke family's alleged involvement in the case.

Reportedly, the artist's brother Caleb, his mother, and his father received grand jury subpoenas to testify in this case earlier this year. They reportedly unsuccessfully attempted to appeal the subpoenas in Texas, although it's unclear if they ended up testifying at press time.

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

Who Is Cassidy Clarke?

Other folks connected to D4vd are speaking out more directly about the murder allegations and beyond. These include Cassidy Clarke, an actress who played his girlfriend in the "Here With Me" music video.

"I do not associate with D4vd by any means," she expressed in a recent TikTok video. "I did it for a job, I did it for a check, I didn't know who D4vd was, I don't follow him on Instagram anymore. I'm going to remove him as a follower, and I think that he deserves even more than what's happening to him right now. He's a monster. And I do not associate with him by any means. I'm not making this video to make this about me. I'm making this video to put an end to my association with D4vd."

Elsewhere, old alleged footage of D4vd performing days after Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death recently re-emerged online. He cried while performing the track "Afterlife" at his album release party.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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