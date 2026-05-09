D4vd's Brother Denies Protecting Singer And Demands Justice For Celeste Rivas

D4vd remains behind bars while facing first-degree murder charges in the Celeste Rivas Hernandez case. Authorities found the teenager's dead body in a Tesla belonging to him last year, and there's been a lot of chatter about the case since then. The singer's younger brother Caleb Burke reportedly spoke out amid these discussions to clear the air and defend his name.
As caught by Bryson "Boom Paul" for Hot 97, Caleb reportedly posted a few Instagram Stories on Thursday (May 7) speaking on the matter. He said he wanted to say something for a long time, but didn't want to disrupt the ongoing legal matter or take focus away from the Rivas Hernandez family's pursuit of justice.
This follows Burke's message against child sex offenders after D4vd's arrest. Prosecutors claim the artist had an inappropriate sexual relationship with the underage Rivas and allegedly murdered her to prevent the relationship's exposure.
"I've seen people say that I knew what was going on and was protecting my brother. This is not true at all," Caleb Burke reportedly wrote. "I have not lived with my brother for years, and was not very close with him. We didn't speak often other than when our family was brought on tour or he was visiting home. I was around Celeste a few times when I was 15, I did not know her well, and did not know her age."
Caleb also denied presumptions from a video of him and Celeste backstage at a D4vd concert. He dismissed the notion that he snuck her backstage, explaining that they were instructed to get something from a fan after the show ended.
Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know
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Burke also slammed the notion that he's using this buzz to boost his music career, as he's been an artist for a long time and planned releases that coincided with case developments well before the coincidence happened. He even explained how he changed his online name to avoid association with his brother. Also, Caleb called out false reporting about his age. He turned 18 last November.
D4vd allegedly met Celeste Rivas when she was 11 years old. His next court date will reportedly take place later this month. A preliminary hearing for evidence and trial considerations will take place on May 26 if everything goes according to the current schedule at press time.