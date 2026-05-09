D4vd's Brother Denies Protecting Singer And Demands Justice For Celeste Rivas

D4vd remains behind bars while facing first-degree murder charges in the Celeste Rivas Hernandez case. Authorities found the teenager's dead body in a Tesla belonging to him last year, and there's been a lot of chatter about the case since then. The singer's younger brother Caleb Burke reportedly spoke out amid these discussions to clear the air and defend his name.

As caught by Bryson "Boom Paul" for Hot 97, Caleb reportedly posted a few Instagram Stories on Thursday (May 7) speaking on the matter. He said he wanted to say something for a long time, but didn't want to disrupt the ongoing legal matter or take focus away from the Rivas Hernandez family's pursuit of justice.

"I've seen people say that I knew what was going on and was protecting my brother. This is not true at all," Caleb Burke reportedly wrote. "I have not lived with my brother for years, and was not very close with him. We didn't speak often other than when our family was brought on tour or he was visiting home. I was around Celeste a few times when I was 15, I did not know her well, and did not know her age."

Caleb also denied presumptions from a video of him and Celeste backstage at a D4vd concert. He dismissed the notion that he snuck her backstage, explaining that they were instructed to get something from a fan after the show ended.

How Old Was Celeste Rivas When She Met D4vd?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: d4vd looks on from behind his defense attorney Marilyn Bednarski (R) during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ted Soqui - Pool/Getty Images)

Burke also slammed the notion that he's using this buzz to boost his music career, as he's been an artist for a long time and planned releases that coincided with case developments well before the coincidence happened. He even explained how he changed his online name to avoid association with his brother. Also, Caleb called out false reporting about his age. He turned 18 last November.