Celeste Rivas' Father Speaks On Rumor That D4vd Paid Her Family

Social media has been running wild with rumors, speculation, and theories about the D4vd and Celeste Rivas Hernandez case. He stands accused of murdering the teenager after a sexual relationship and disposing of her remains in his Tesla. But amid a lot of Internet gossip about resurfaced clips, old allegations, and unfounded narratives, Rivas' family reportedly spoke out.

According to Rolling Stone, the Rivas family's attorney Patrick Steinfeld had something to say about a particular rumor yesterday (Friday, May 1). Some folks reportedly speculated that D4vd may have paid Celeste's family or contacted them prior to her death. Steinfeld shared a statement responding to this speculation from Celeste's father Jesus Rivas, who previously demanded justice for his daughter.

"I never had any contact with this guy, and we haven’t received any money from him or anyone in his family," Jesus Rivas reportedly stated. Steinfeld added that the family is in "unfathomable pain" right now over Celeste's death and were devastated by the details prosecutors are sharing about the alleged murder.

"I had the heartbreaking responsibility of informing the Rivas Hernandez family of the horrifying allegations submitted in court,” Steinfeld reportedly stated. “That David Anthony Burke allegedly stabbed Celeste, ‘stood by while she bled’ to death, used a chainsaw to cut off her limbs, and bought a ‘burn cage’ with the plan to ‘incinerate the evidence.’" He called this "the most difficult thing I’ve had to do in 37 years as a lawyer."

D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. Sam Ballesteros / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect

The attorney reportedly backtracked on his initial encouragement for the family to speak publicly, as the details about the alleged murder left them in shock. "They still have bills to pay and jobs they go to every day. All they want is time to grieve and heal," he reportedly said.

Most recently, a new death certificate for Celeste Rivas reportedly suggests she may have been pregnant. This followed other updates in the case, such as prosecutors' alleged text message evidence between them.