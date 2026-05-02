Celeste Rivas' Father Speaks On Rumor That D4vd Paid Her Family

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Celeste Rivas Father Rumor D4vd Paid Family
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: d4vd performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
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Celeste Rivas Hernandez's father Jesus Rivas previously demanded justice for her death as D4vd faces a first-degree murder charge.

Social media has been running wild with rumors, speculation, and theories about the D4vd and Celeste Rivas Hernandez case. He stands accused of murdering the teenager after a sexual relationship and disposing of her remains in his Tesla. But amid a lot of Internet gossip about resurfaced clips, old allegations, and unfounded narratives, Rivas' family reportedly spoke out.

According to Rolling Stone, the Rivas family's attorney Patrick Steinfeld had something to say about a particular rumor yesterday (Friday, May 1). Some folks reportedly speculated that D4vd may have paid Celeste's family or contacted them prior to her death. Steinfeld shared a statement responding to this speculation from Celeste's father Jesus Rivas, who previously demanded justice for his daughter.

"I never had any contact with this guy, and we haven’t received any money from him or anyone in his family," Jesus Rivas reportedly stated. Steinfeld added that the family is in "unfathomable pain" right now over Celeste's death and were devastated by the details prosecutors are sharing about the alleged murder.

"I had the heartbreaking responsibility of informing the Rivas Hernandez family of the horrifying allegations submitted in court,” Steinfeld reportedly stated. “That David Anthony Burke allegedly stabbed Celeste, ‘stood by while she bled’ to death, used a chainsaw to cut off her limbs, and bought a ‘burn cage’ with the plan to ‘incinerate the evidence.’" He called this "the most difficult thing I’ve had to do in 37 years as a lawyer."

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

D4vd & Celeste Rivas Case Update
D4vd Celeste Rivas Father
D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. Sam Ballesteros / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect

The attorney reportedly backtracked on his initial encouragement for the family to speak publicly, as the details about the alleged murder left them in shock. "They still have bills to pay and jobs they go to every day. All they want is time to grieve and heal," he reportedly said.

Most recently, a new death certificate for Celeste Rivas reportedly suggests she may have been pregnant. This followed other updates in the case, such as prosecutors' alleged text message evidence between them.

D4vd's alleged relationship with Celeste Rivas drew a lot of scrutiny. But amid many social media rumors about them, her family will set the record straight.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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