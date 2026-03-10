Travis Scott & Other Artists Band Together To Stop Texas Inmate’s Execution

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Travis Scott Texas Inmate Execution
Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott arrives for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
James Broadnax was found guilty of capital murder in 2008, and now, his execution date is rapidly approaching.

In 2008, 19-year-old James Broadnax was found guilty of capital murder for the deaths of Stephen Swan and Matthew Butler. During his trial, prosecutors introduced over 40 pages of his rap lyrics, which the jury reviewed two times. Ultimately, he was sentenced to death, per The New York Times. Broadnax is currently 37, and his execution date is rapidly approaching.

Some of the biggest names in hip-hop, however, have come together in an attempt to save his life.

In an amici curiae brief filed by Dallas appellate attorney Chad Baruch on behalf of Killer Mike, T.I., Young Thug, Fat Joe, N.O.R.E., and more yesterday (March 9), he argues that Broadnax's constitutional rights have been violated. “Rap lyrics are creative expression,” Baruch explained. “When prosecutors treat them as literal evidence of future violence, they invite jurors to decide a death-penalty case based on fear and stereotypes instead of the law.”

Read More: Travis Scott Delivers Exciting Update On Progress Of Next Solo Album

James Broadnax Execution Date
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft look on before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Scott's legal team also filed their own amicus brief. “The prosecutors argued Mr. Broadnax was likely to be dangerous in the future simply because he engaged in ‘gangster rap,'” it reads. “Such an argument functionally operates as a categorical and straightforwardly unconstitutional content-based penalty on rap music as a form of expression.”

“At a certain level of abstraction, the reality is even more problematic," it continues. "Taking rap music out of context subjects the entire genre to prosecution." An attorney representing Scott, Ellyde R. Thompson, tells Rolling Stone that Broadnax's case “implicates fundamental constitutional rights.” Moreover, she claims that “a death sentence should never be based in any part on constitutionally protected artistic expression.”

At the time of writing, the Supreme Court has yet to make a decision. James Broadnax's execution is currently scheduled for April 30, 2026.

Read More: Travis Scott Celebrates 1 Billion Spotify Streams In 2026 At Winter Olympics

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Music Eminem's Ex-Wife Faces DUI Charge After Allegedly Crashing Her Car With Her Son Inside
50 Cent Almost Responded Jim Jones Fabolous With Mixtape Music 50 Cent Says He Almost Responded To Jim Jones, Fabolous & More On Mixtape
Dior Homme : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2022 Music Travis Scott & Live Nation Settle Nine Wrongful Death Lawsuits Over Astroworld Tragedy
Man Killed J Cole Mentor Filthe Rich Convicted Sentenced Music Man Who Killed J. Cole's Mentor Filthe Rich Convicted & Sentenced
Comments 0