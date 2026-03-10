James Broadnax was found guilty of capital murder in 2008, and now, his execution date is rapidly approaching.

“At a certain level of abstraction, the reality is even more problematic," it continues. "Taking rap music out of context subjects the entire genre to prosecution." An attorney representing Scott, Ellyde R. Thompson, tells Rolling Stone that Broadnax's case “implicates fundamental constitutional rights.” Moreover, she claims that “a death sentence should never be based in any part on constitutionally protected artistic expression.”

Travis Scott's legal team also filed their own amicus brief. “The prosecutors argued Mr. Broadnax was likely to be dangerous in the future simply because he engaged in ‘gangster rap,'” it reads. “Such an argument functionally operates as a categorical and straightforwardly unconstitutional content-based penalty on rap music as a form of expression.”

In an amici curiae brief filed by Dallas appellate attorney Chad Baruch on behalf of Killer Mike , T.I. , Young Thug , Fat Joe , N.O.R.E., and more yesterday (March 9), he argues that Broadnax's constitutional rights have been violated. “Rap lyrics are creative expression,” Baruch explained. “When prosecutors treat them as literal evidence of future violence, they invite jurors to decide a death-penalty case based on fear and stereotypes instead of the law.”

In 2008, 19-year-old James Broadnax was found guilty of capital murder for the deaths of Stephen Swan and Matthew Butler. During his trial, prosecutors introduced over 40 pages of his rap lyrics, which the jury reviewed two times. Ultimately, he was sentenced to death, per The New York Times. Broadnax is currently 37, and his execution date is rapidly approaching.

About The Author

Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.