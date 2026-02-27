Man Who Killed J. Cole's Mentor Filthe Rich Convicted & Sentenced

The death of Carlos Brown, better known as Filthe Rich in Fayetteville hip-hop, rocked the world of North Carolina artistry in May of 2023. Now, his loved ones found partial closure. According to The Fayetteville Observer, this month, a Cumberland County jury found Joshua Tashun Joyce guilty of murdering Brown. Joyce reportedly received a 20-to-25-year prison sentence.

42-year-old Joyce, an Army veteran, reportedly fought with Filthe Rich on social media. This led to a fatal shooting on a Lynn Avenue porch. Joyce shot at Brown, whom succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

Per court testimony, in the days leading up to the murder, Joyce and Brown fought online via Instagram. The former commented "I’ll be up there in a few minutes" under the latter's video published a day before the shooting. Joyce reportedly left a laughing emoji under Brown's post detailing his problems, which led Brown to question their bond and accuse Joyce of betraying him. One of these examples is how Joyce allegedly refused to help Brown get his stuff back after a home burglary by someone Joyce knew.

Carlos Brown, better known as Filthe Rich, was one half of the Fayetteville rap duo Bomm Sheltuh alongside Brion Unger, better known as Nervous Reck. Unger testified as a witness for the prosecution in Joshua Joyce's trial. "Filthe was definitely not a violent person at all," he reportedly told The Fayetteville Observer. "Given the environment he grew up in, he probably had every reason to be that type of person. But he never was."

Brown was reportedly in financial disarray at the time of his death. He lived in his car after the aforementioned burglary left him homeless. Filthe Rich's Bomm Sheltuh partner said Brown was supposed to move into a Durham studio space and make new music together the week after he was killed.