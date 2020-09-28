north carolina
- SportsDuke's Mayo Bowl Inspires College Football Fan To Chug Condiment: WatchThe unnamed fan was met with disgust and delight online.By Ben Mock
- SportsTez Walker Ruled Ineligible For 2023 NCAA SeasonThe decision is a crushing blow for North Carolina.By Ben Mock
- MusicDrake's Setlist At Dreamville Fest 2023In addition to a stacked performance of hits, the Toronto superstar brought out GloRilla, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and his mentor Lil Wayne.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAsian Doll's North Carolina College Concert Left Two Fans Wounded After ShootingThe incident took place at Livingstone College on Saturday night after an altercation broke out amongst the crowd.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeNew Footage Questions DaBaby's Self-Defense Claim From 2018 Wal-Mart KillingDaBaby claimed self-defense back in 2018 after killing Jaylin Craig in a Walmart.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeDaBaby Was Reportedly Present During Shooting At His HomeThe person who was shot at DaBaby's home did not suffer life-threatening injuries.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureHow To Stream Dreamville Festival 2022 Live To Watch J. Cole, Ari Lennox, Lil Wayne & More PerformWale, EarthGang, BIA, and Moneybagg Yo are also on the line-up for this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJ. Cole Announces Dreamville Festival Lineup: Ja Rule & Ashanti, DJ Drama's "Gangsta Grillz", & MoreThis year's Dreamville Festival will feature Ja Rule and Ashanti's on-stage reunion, the first-ever performance of DJ Drama's "Gangsta Grillz" with Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I., and much more.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBlack Friday Mall Shooting In North Carolina Leaves Multiple People InjuredTMZ reports that three people were struck by gunfire at Southpoint Mall.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsTino SZN Raps Over Rage Beats On New Mixtape "4 Seasons"SCMG's new artist Tino SZN releases a new mixtape featuring $NOT.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJ. Cole Announces Return Of Dreamville FestivalJ. Cole has announced that the Dreamville Festival will return next year.By Alex Zidel
- NewsToosii Grows Up On "Same As I Used To Be"He isn't the same Toosii anymore.By Joe Abrams
- Music6ix9ine Cancels Shows For "Personal" Reasons & "Court Matters"6ix9ine postponed two of his upcoming concerts for "court matters" and "personal" reasons.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMoneybagg Yo & Pooh Shiesty Concert Nixed Over Fear Of Gang Activity: ReportA concert with Big Latto, Moneybagg Yo, and Pooh Shiesty has been canceled after concerns over possible gang activity. By Aron A.
- CrimeJuul Ordered To Pay $40M In Lawsuit Settlement Alleging It Targeted TeensThe e-cigarette company will have to pay North Carolina the hefty sum. By Madusa S.
- NewsMorray Releases Long-Awaited Mixtape "Street Sermons"Morray releases thirteen new songs from the soul with his "Street Sermons" mixtape.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaBaby Hosts Music Industry Job Fair In His HometownThe rapper and his label announced the upcoming paid intern job fair for multiple industry positions. By Madusa S.
- SportsMichael Jordan Comes Through With Massive Healthcare DonationMichael Jordan has consistently donated money to the healthcare sector.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJ. Cole & Rick Ross Praise Rising Rapper Morray's "Quicksand"Morray's rapidly-rising "Quicksand" has caught the eye of J. Cole and Rick Ross, both of whom were quick to praise the North Carolina rapper. By Mitch Findlay
- GossipDaBaby Accused Of Being Loud, Problematic Neighbor In Exclusive NC AreaThere have reportedly been 31 calls made to the rapper's $2.3 million estate in less than a year.By Erika Marie
- NewsKalan.FrFr & Stunna 4 Vegas Just Wanna "Get In"Kalan.Frfr and Stunna 4 Vegas collide for a rowdy new banger.By Dre D.
- GramJ. Cole's New Mural In North Carolina Is OutstandingJ. Cole has a dope new mural in North Carolina just outside of his hometown.By Alex Zidel