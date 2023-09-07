Tez Walker Ruled Ineligible For 2023 NCAA Season

North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker will not see the field in the 2023 season. It was reported earlier today that the NCAA denied his appeal for a transfer waiver. Walker, who played for Kent State in 2021 and 2022, sought a transfer waiver as the move to North Carolina was technically his second transfer. Walker began his career at NC Central but transferred to Kent State after NC Central canceled their 2020 season.

Walker's request was rejected earlier this year as part of a crackdown on two-time transfers. However, the decision was appealed by North Carolina. The school cited Walker's mental health challenges and the fact he never played a snap at NC Central. However, the NCAA stood firm and rejected the waiver request at an appeal hearing on September 7. Both NC Central and Kent State filed documents supporting Walker's case.

UNC Coach Blasts NCAA Over Tez Walker Ruling

North Carolina coach Mark Brown posted a lengthy statement through UNC in response. His statement expressed his dismay at the decision to bar Walker from playing in 2023. "We're absolutely crushed to learn that Tez Walker's eligibility has been denied for this season and he won't be able to play. I don't know that I've ever been more disappointed in a person, a group of people, or an institution than I am with the NCAA right now. It's clear that the NCAA is about process and it couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting. Plain and simple, the NCAA has failed Tez and his family. I've lost all faith in its ability to lead and govern our sport."

"As has been clearly documented, Tez should be eligible for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the mental health issues he's faced during his time in college. And with this decision, the NCAA has placed an unnecessary burden on him. He's had a rough go of it and this will surely only make it worse. How dare they ever speak about mental health and student-athlete welfare again. We've got complete rosters overhauled through the transfer portal, players playing in their 8th year of college, players playing at their fourth school, and the list goes on. Yet, Tez Walker, who has only played football at one school, isn't eligible. It makes no sense and it never will. Shame on you, NCAA. SHAME ON YOU!" Brown continued.

