From Charts To Congress: Petey Pablo Classic, "Raise Up," Could Be A National Anthem In 2025

Petey Pablo’s 2001 anthem “Raise Up” may soon earn official recognition as North Carolina’s Hip-Hop song. Democratic Senators Natalie S. Murdock, Kandie Smith, and DeAndrea Salvador have introduced a bill to cement the track’s legacy within the state’s cultural identity. The proposal, filed on March 25, highlights the song’s deep-rooted connection to North Carolina. Its enduring presence in sports arenas and local celebrations.

Since its release, “Raise Up” has been more than a hit—it’s a rallying cry for North Carolinians. The song, which prominently shouts out the state, has long been embraced as an unofficial anthem. The University of North Carolina’s marching band frequently plays it at football games. Mostly while the Carolina Hurricanes blast it after every goal, reinforcing its status as a soundtrack to state pride. The proposed legislation also acknowledges Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, celebrated globally in 2023. It highlights the contributions of North Carolina’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities to the genre’s evolution. “North Carolina’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities have helped shape the rich and diverse sound of North Carolina’s Hip-Hop artists,” the senators noted in their proposal.

Petey Pablo “Raise Up”

While the bill’s voting date remains uncertain, the movement to enshrine “Raise Up” as a piece of state history speaks to its cultural weight. Beyond politics, the song continues to create lasting memories. In 2022, Petey Pablo made a couple’s wedding unforgettable by delivering a surprise performance of “Raise Up” during their reception. The North Carolina rapper shared the moment on Instagram, showing the newlyweds, Justin and Darnella Miller, celebrating in true “Raise Up” fashion—twirling towels in the air as Pablo performed the song’s famous hook. Dressed in a brown suit and black turtleneck, he hyped up the crowd before launching into the Timbaland-produced hit.