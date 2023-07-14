JT isn’t the only female rapper to catch our attention this weekend – BIA is also holding it down with her latest single, “Raised Me.” The City Girl undeniably kicked off New Music Friday (July 14) with a bang, delivering her “No Bars” single ahead of her rap group’s highly anticipated third album. As for the 31-year-old, she put her own spin on Petey Pablo’s “Raise Up” flow, reminding us that she’s a force to be reckoned with amid her contemporaries.

“Not for nothin’, I got motion, my traction never lackin’ / Say my name, say my name, more Ls, it never happened,” BIA effortlessly flows on her first verse. Later on she begins the chorus with, “Money on my mind and my mind on my money and thе business that pays me / I’m movin’ dangerous, tryna make it home safely.” The beat she rhymes over was produced by Timbaland and AzizTheShake, and makes the perfect addition to any workout or party playlists.

BIA Returns with More Heat on “Raised Me”

This isn’t the only time we’ve heard BIA connect with the renowned beatmaker this year. Back in the spring they joined forces on “I’M THAT B**CH,” and the lyricist has also shown out on singles like “SIXTEEN” and Busta Rhymes’ “BEACH BALL” over the past few months. Elsewhere, she connected with OGHEESY on “GEEKALEEK” as well as DDG and NLE Choppa for the “I’m Geekin (Remix).”

Check out BIA’s reimagining of Petey Pablo’s “Raise Up” above, or add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Are you feeling the songs we’ve heard from the rap starlet so far in 2023? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our Fire Emoji update at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Money on my mind and my mind on my money and thе business that pays me

I’m movin’ dangerous, tryna make it home safely

I heard it’s shade but I ain’t seen that much lately

I’m a boss a** b**ch like how my mama’nem raised me

