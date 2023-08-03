BIA
- SongsBIA Disses Cardi B On New Single "SUE MEEE?"Looks like we have yet another big rap beef to talk about in 2024, and this time around, BIA wasted little time in putting it on wax.ByGabriel Bras Nevares676 Views
- MusicCardi B Threatens To Sue BIA Over Diss Track: Fans React To "SUE MEEE?"Some folks clowned Cardi B for her threat, others thought that BIA could've gone harder, but a lot of folks were impressed with the diss.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.6K Views
- MusicBIA Accuses Cardi B Of Cheating On Offset In Heated Diss TrackBIA isn't wasting any time.ByCaroline Fisher4.4K Views
- MusicCardi B Goes Off On BIA, Reveals They Had A "Very Nasty" Phone CallCardi B says she recorded the heated conversation.ByCole Blake1158 Views
- MusicCardi B Seemingly Disses BIA On "Wanna Be" Remix, BIA Responds With MockeryThere's been some tension between these two femcees for a little bit now, which might develop into outward combativeness very soon.ByGabriel Bras Nevares11.9K Views
- MusicBIA Hints At JID Feature On Her Upcoming Single "Lights Out"A collab between these two would be perfect for summer.ByDanilo Castro856 Views
- Pop CultureCardi B's New Music Snippet Earns BIA Comparisons, Latter Femcee RespondsBoth Cardi and BIA have sampled Missy Elliott within the past year, and the mother of two's new snippet is only furthering copycat rumours.ByHayley Hynes5.5K Views
- MusicBIA Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore BIA's journey in the music industry, her challenges, achievements, and an insight into her net worth as of 2024.ByJake Skudder2.2K Views
- Music VideosBIA Drops Visuals For "FALLBACK," Travis Scott Pops In For A Brief Cameo: WatchTravis has made plenty of quick appearances in music videos before. ByZachary Horvath1134 Views
- MusicHip-Hop Albums That Grew On Us The Most In 2023From Veeze to Kelly Moonstone to groutherapy. and many more, we couldn't be happier about being proven wrong about these gems.ByGabriel Bras Nevares7.1K Views
- MixtapesBIA Tacks On Seven Additional Songs, Gives Us "REALLY HER (INTL DELUXE)"BIA adds seven new cuts. ByZachary Horvath1.5K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj & BIA Seemingly Have Another Collab On The WayBarBIA is coming back.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.8K Views
- SongsTiësto Nabs "BOTH" 21 Savage And BIA On New SingleTiësto is back with a club anthem featuring 21 Savage and Bia. ByZachary Horvath4.9K Views
- ReviewsBia "Really Her" EP Review"Really Her" is some of BIA’s most exciting material yet.ByWyatt Westlake1.9K Views