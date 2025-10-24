BIA Sparks Backlash For Dating NBA Player 13 Years Her Junior

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 557 Views
BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 15: Rapper, BIA, performs during Day 2 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
A recent social media post from 34-year-old BIA with 21-year-old Cam Whitmore led to a lot of online debate.

BIA may be facing a lot of heat right now due to her beef with Cardi B, but she sadly has another online narrative to deal with now. A lot of folks expressed shock, criticism, and judgement when she popped out online with 21-year-old NBA player Cam Whitmore, who is 13 years her junior.

As caught by Glock Topickz on Twitter, the Massachusetts femcee recently posted an Instagram Story of her smooching up with her new man Whitmore. A lot of folks on social media raised their eyebrows when they noticed the age gap, leading to another discussion around these topics online. It's one of the easiest gossip avenues to form a firestorm over, and fans certainly aren't disappointing in that regard.

Of course, these assessments of the BIANCA spitter and the criticism coming her way lacks some personal context that might change how folks look at this. But still, it's not the easiest look to contend with online. Neither she nor the Washington Wizards forward have seemingly addressed this backlash in the public eye at press time. We will see if that changes.

Cam Whitmore Age

However, if they do speak on it, maybe they will just brush all the criticism off their shoulders. After all, BIA already dismissed her Cardi B beef and explained why she doesn't want to focus on clapping back at her.

"The reference that she’s speaking of is the part ‘it’s a whole lot of money,’ and maybe a verse," she recently responded to Cardi B's reference track allegations. "I wrote the first verse on that song, and the hook, ‘I put on my jewelry just to go to the bodega,'” she noted. “So I’m so glad you clarified that, because there would be no ‘Whole Lotta Money’ if there was no, ‘I put on my jewelry just to go to the bodega.'"

We will see if the 34-year-old chooses a different approach when it comes to addressing this age gap backlash. 21-year-old Cam Whitmore was drafted by the Houston Rockets in 2023 and is looking forward to a solid season with the Wizards. We'll see if he speaks on this.

