Bianca – Album by BIA

Bia makes her long-awaited full-length debut with Bianca. It's a project that showcases her evolution from rising internet favorite to fully-formed global artist. And Bia truly has something to prove this time around, especially after Cardi B accused her of having ghostwriters. In a statement, Bia described Bianca as her most personal project thus far. "If I could take the best things about Bia and put them into an album… I’d have Bianca,” she said. “Poured my whole heart into this with people I love. I wanted it to feel personal, unpredictable, and timeless.” The project has a stacked feature list including appearances from Key Glock, Nas, A$AP Ferg, Denzel Curry, Becky G, Young Miko, Tyler ICU, and Ty Dolla $ign. With the recent Cardi B jabs floating around regarding people not knowing any Bia songs, she's here to give the fans something to remember.
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Bianca
Tracklist For Bianca
- October
- Dade (ft. Key Glock)
- We On Go II (ft. Ferg & Denzel Curry)
- Sad Party
- One Thing
- Pray For You (ft. Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison)
- Hard Way (ft. Becky G)
- Bad Guy
- +44
- Ready Set
- Birthday Behavior (ft. Young Miko)
- Guava
- NWFA
- Awake
- Crazy (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)
- Trifling