Bianca – Album by BIA

Bia makes her long-awaited full-length debut with Bianca. It's a project that showcases her evolution from rising internet favorite to fully-formed global artist. And Bia truly has something to prove this time around, especially after Cardi B accused her of having ghostwriters. In a statement, Bia described Bianca as her most personal project thus far. "If I could take the best things about Bia and put them into an album… I’d have Bianca,” she said. “Poured my whole heart into this with people I love. I wanted it to feel personal, unpredictable, and timeless.” The project has a stacked feature list including appearances from Key Glock, Nas, A$AP Ferg, Denzel Curry, Becky G, Young Miko, Tyler ICU, and Ty Dolla $ign. With the recent Cardi B jabs floating around regarding people not knowing any Bia songs, she's here to give the fans something to remember.