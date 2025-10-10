Bianca – Album by BIA

Bia is back with something to prove on her debut studio album 'Bianca.'

Bia makes her long-awaited full-length debut with Bianca. It's a project that showcases her evolution from rising internet favorite to fully-formed global artist. And Bia truly has something to prove this time around, especially after Cardi B accused her of having ghostwriters. In a statement, Bia described Bianca as her most personal project thus far. "If I could take the best things about Bia and put them into an album… I’d have Bianca,” she said. “Poured my whole heart into this with people I love. I wanted it to feel personal, unpredictable, and timeless.” The project has a stacked feature list including appearances from Key Glock, Nas, A$AP Ferg, Denzel Curry, Becky G, Young Miko, Tyler ICU, and Ty Dolla $ign. With the recent Cardi B jabs floating around regarding people not knowing any Bia songs, she's here to give the fans something to remember.

Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Bianca

Tracklist For Bianca
  1. October
  2. Dade (ft. Key Glock)
  3. We On Go II (ft. Ferg & Denzel Curry)
  4. Sad Party
  5. One Thing
  6. Pray For You (ft. Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison)
  7. Hard Way (ft. Becky G)
  8. Bad Guy
  9. +44
  10. Ready Set
  11. Birthday Behavior (ft. Young Miko)
  12. Guava
  13. NWFA
  14. Awake
  15. Crazy (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)
  16. Trifling
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
