Lakeyah Puts Her Spin On J-Kwon’s “Tipsy” With “In Da Club” From “The PixTape EP”

As J. Cole recently pointed out, the women of rap have been holding it down in 2023. It may have taken the genre over half a year to generate the first No. 1 hip-hop album and single, but still, the content we’ve heard coming from our favourite female artists these past few months has been incredible. Last New Music Friday (August 4), several up-and-comers, Lola Brooke, Flo Milli, BIA, Lakeyah, and Doechii came together to show their stuff with help from Angie Martinez and DJ Diamond Kuts on The PixTape EP.

Today, we’re spotlighting Lakeyah’s “In Da Club,” which finds the 22-year-old making great use of J-Kwon’s “Tipsy” beat. “One, here comes the two to three to the four / Every b**ch around me want the milli’ and amor,” Lakeyah reimagines the original lyrics on the first verse. “A ni**a whisper to me that he tryna see me more / I whisper back, ‘I am not a b**ch you can afford,'” she confidently continues just a few bars later.

Lakeyah is “In Da Club” This Summer

As AllHipHop notes, J-Kwon’s classic song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2004. It appeared on his Hood Hop LP, which also boasts tracks like “You & Me” featuring Sadiyyah and “My Enemies” with Jermaine Dupri. The last album we heard from the rapper was his self-titled effort in March 2010. While he’s not generating hits like he used to, it’s certainly nice to see the industry pay homage to the past generation of artists.

Listen to Lakeyah’s confident “In Da Club” track above, and if you’re feeling it, be sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Are you a fan of the Hip-Hop 50 tributes we’ve been seeing plenty of so far this summer? Let us know in the comments, and find more recent release recommendations on our Fire Emoji update at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

We celebratin’ wins, tell that h*e to check the score

She walkin’ on the ceilin’ but the ones on the floor

A ni**a whisper to me that he tryna see me more

I whisper back, “I am not a b**ch you can afford”

