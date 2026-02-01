Kanye West's Longtime Manager John Monopoly Addresses Ye's Mental Health

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has a lot going on these days, whether it's his new album BULLY coming soon after various delays or his titanic Mexico City concerts over the weekend. But Ye's most consequential narrative these days is his apology for his antisemitism and other bigotries, which some fans still don't believe. His longtime business partner John Monopoly recently addressed this regarding his mental health.

PEOPLE got a statement from Monopoly for a report on Ye's marriage. The report claims that he and Bianca Censori almost broke up various times, and that they're trying to work through his struggles with bipolar disorder. The longtime associate said Kanye is "in a great place and taking accountability for the things he says and does."

"For the first time in a while, he is really approaching his mental health head-on and making a valiant effort to deal with it," he added. "He really cares and he's trying to do better. I have bipolar and have been dealing with it for 31 years, so I understand how difficult it is. The sanity is a thin line— being on the right side of sanity or not. I'm so happy and Ye's so happy and proud he's trying to do better and stay better for himself and everyone around him. I've known him since I was 16 years old. We started working together on beats and production and I've managed him since 1992. He's an incredible person who wants to stay on the right path."

Who Is John Monopoly?

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

For those unaware, John Monopoly is Kanye West's longtime manager who discovered and managed him since the early '90s. He has many other business ventures and entrepreneurial matters under his belt, whether it's in the music industry or in fashion. Although Ye's team has been rocky and unclear in recent years, Monopoly continues to stand by him.