Dr. Dre Is Officially A Billionaire

Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Dr. Dre accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
Forbes recently updated its list of the richest people in the world, and for the first time ever, Dr. Dre is on it.

This makes Dr. Dre the second-richest hip-hop artist on the list, behind none other than Jay-Z. It also makes him the sixth musical artist on the list. He's tied with Beyonce, largely thanks to both his music career and headphone brand. He's also built his empire over the years with investments and real estate.

Roughly 12 years ago, Dr. Dre announced that he was hip-hop's first billionaire after selling his company, Beats Electronics, to Apple Music for a whopping $3 billion. He ended up with just $500 million from the sale. At the time, this earned him the title of the richest hip-hop artist, but didn't put him at billionaire status just yet.

Is Dr. Dre On T.I.'s New Album?
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Dr. Dre hasn't slowed down in his musical endeavors despite his impressive earnings. Recently, for example, T.I. revealed that he's featured on his upcoming album, Kill The King.

“Dr. Dre blessed me with a record,” he said during a conversation with AllHipHop. “It happens to have Anderson .Paak on it and a young lady by the name of Stallone. It’s a dope record. It’s called ‘Where I’m From.’ Dope record.” "

He sent it to me, and I went to the house, and I laid it. And then I laid another verse, and I went back," he added. “It’s always for the best outcome, for the betterment of the record. I’m always for someone who I know is dedicated to making the absolute best sh*t we can make."

