Dr. Dre Is Officially A Billionaire

Today (March 10), Forbes updated its list of the richest people in the world, and for the first time ever, Dr. Dre made the cut. According to the outlet, his net worth is an impressive $1 billion, putting him at No. 3,332 on the list.

This makes Dr. Dre the second-richest hip-hop artist on the list, behind none other than Jay-Z. It also makes him the sixth musical artist on the list. He's tied with Beyonce, largely thanks to both his music career and headphone brand. He's also built his empire over the years with investments and real estate.

Roughly 12 years ago, Dr. Dre announced that he was hip-hop's first billionaire after selling his company, Beats Electronics, to Apple Music for a whopping $3 billion. He ended up with just $500 million from the sale. At the time, this earned him the title of the richest hip-hop artist, but didn't put him at billionaire status just yet.

Is Dr. Dre On T.I.'s New Album?

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dr. Dre hasn't slowed down in his musical endeavors despite his impressive earnings. Recently, for example, T.I. revealed that he's featured on his upcoming album, Kill The King.

“Dr. Dre blessed me with a record,” he said during a conversation with AllHipHop. “It happens to have Anderson .Paak on it and a young lady by the name of Stallone. It’s a dope record. It’s called ‘Where I’m From.’ Dope record.” "