T.I. says Dr. Dre will be making an appearance on his upcoming album, Kill the King, alongside Anderson .Paak and Stallone. He discussed how the track came together with AllHipHop, over the weekend.
“Dr. Dre blessed me with a record,” T.I. said. “It happens to have Anderson .Paak on it and a young lady by the name of Stallone. It’s a dope record. It’s called ‘Where I’m From.’ Dope record.” As for the recording process, he added: “He sent it to me, and I went to the house, and I laid it. And then I laid another verse, and I went back."
“It’s always for the best outcome, for the betterment of the record. I’m always for someone who I know is dedicated to making the absolute best sh*t we can make,” T.I. concluded.
When Is T.I. Releasing "Kill The King"?
T.I. still hasn't announced a release date for Kill the King, but he's been working on it for years. Back in January, he finally shared a lead single titled, "Let 'Em Know." At the 2026 Grammy Awards in February, he confirmed that it will be his final album before transitioning away from music.
Back in 2023, he spoke about the name of the project during an interview with TMZ. “I feel like the King of the South moniker is very egotistical, self-gratuitous and it’s a persona that kinda enters the room before I do physically. Big Boi cautioned me of [the title] back when I was coming onto the scene,” T.I. recalled to the outlet at the time. “Big Boi said, ‘It sounds cool. I like it, but understand when you are king you put a big bullseye on your back. You can’t look for no favors. Life is a game of chess, and the name of the game is called Kill The King. That’s what you are setting yourself up for.’ [At the age] I didn’t really think much of it.”