“Dr. Dre blessed me with a record,” T.I. said. “It happens to have Anderson .Paak on it and a young lady by the name of Stallone. It’s a dope record. It’s called ‘Where I’m From.’ Dope record.” As for the recording process, he added: “He sent it to me, and I went to the house, and I laid it. And then I laid another verse, and I went back."

“It’s always for the best outcome, for the betterment of the record. I’m always for someone who I know is dedicated to making the absolute best sh*t we can make,” T.I. concluded.

When Is T.I. Releasing "Kill The King"?

T.I. still hasn't announced a release date for Kill the King, but he's been working on it for years. Back in January, he finally shared a lead single titled, "Let 'Em Know." At the 2026 Grammy Awards in February, he confirmed that it will be his final album before transitioning away from music.