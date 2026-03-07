50 Cent Drops New Max B Remix After Finally Responding To T.I.'s Disses

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
50 Cent Drops New Max B Remix After Responding TI Disses
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
It seems like the barrage of diss tracks from T.I. and his family have inspired 50 Cent to get in the booth, whether with Max B or others.

50 Cent would much rather produce hit TV shows than get in the booth these days, but fortunately for fans, he's dusting off the mic these days. Not only did he finally respond to disses from his current rap rival T.I. and his family, but he also dropped a new remix of a recent Max B song that may or may not speak to that feud.

The track is called "No More Tricks, No More Tries" and it originally appeared as "No More Tricks" on Max's Public Domain 7: The Purge project from last year. Fif appears on the chorus and on the first verse, and fans immediately combed the track for any references to Tip and their spat. However, no such direct shot appears.

Of course, the song's generally combative tone against hip-hop opps, lies, tricks, and snitches means this could be a subliminal message to the Atlanta rapper. Also, the intro and outro's remarks about being polite, needing backup, and things getting spooky could refer to this beef.

In any case, it's just nice to hear the G-Unit mogul engage with his original claim to fame, even if the results are not stellar. We'll see if Max B puts in a word about this development.

Read More: 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud

50 Cent's Max B Collabs

50 Cent and Max B don't have many official collaborations to their name, with this one being their first in a long time. They also worked together on "Hole In A N***a" with Uncle Murda and French Montana on Max's 2017 project Million Dollar Baby (Vol. 2.5).

50 Cent celebrated Max B's release from prison, although it was more of an opportunity for Fif to troll Jim Jones. Still, it seems like 50 and Max are cool, and they might have more work to share in the future.

As for 50 Cent's feud with T.I., he recently responded to Tip on his new song "No One Told Us What We're Here For" with Leon Thomas, which is the theme song to the Power: Origins series. As such, it seems like he might have even more new music to share soon. We'll see if this is the case, and if this is separate from the Tip beef.

Read More: Bots & Artificial Streams Are Killing Hip Hop

