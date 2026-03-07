50 Cent Drops New Max B Remix After Finally Responding To T.I.'s Disses

50 Cent would much rather produce hit TV shows than get in the booth these days, but fortunately for fans, he's dusting off the mic these days. Not only did he finally respond to disses from his current rap rival T.I. and his family, but he also dropped a new remix of a recent Max B song that may or may not speak to that feud.

The track is called "No More Tricks, No More Tries" and it originally appeared as "No More Tricks" on Max's Public Domain 7: The Purge project from last year. Fif appears on the chorus and on the first verse, and fans immediately combed the track for any references to Tip and their spat. However, no such direct shot appears.

Of course, the song's generally combative tone against hip-hop opps, lies, tricks, and snitches means this could be a subliminal message to the Atlanta rapper. Also, the intro and outro's remarks about being polite, needing backup, and things getting spooky could refer to this beef.

In any case, it's just nice to hear the G-Unit mogul engage with his original claim to fame, even if the results are not stellar. We'll see if Max B puts in a word about this development.

50 Cent's Max B Collabs

50 Cent and Max B don't have many official collaborations to their name, with this one being their first in a long time. They also worked together on "Hole In A N***a" with Uncle Murda and French Montana on Max's 2017 project Million Dollar Baby (Vol. 2.5).

50 Cent celebrated Max B's release from prison, although it was more of an opportunity for Fif to troll Jim Jones. Still, it seems like 50 and Max are cool, and they might have more work to share in the future.