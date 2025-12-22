Public Domain 7: The Purge - Album by Max B

Max B has been out of prison for a few weeks now, and he has come through with his new project "Public Domain 7: The Purge."

Ever since his release from prison, fans have been waiting for Max B to drop his next project. On Monday, the artist came through and delivered for those supporters, with Public Domain 7: The Purge. In fact, this 25-track mixtape contains some pretty big names. Throughout this project, we get Kehlani, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, A$AP Rocky, French Montana, Lola Brooke, Chinx, and Red Cafe. Overall, there is a wide variety of sounds here, while Max B doubles down on the signature sound that turned him into a legend, in the first place.

Release Date: December 22, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Public Domain 7: The Purge
  1. The Purge Intro - Phase 1
  2. Finish ya Breakfast ft. Red Cafe
  3. Pink Cookies
  4. N**** Like Me ft. Chinx & French Montana
  5. Jealousy
  6. No More Trick
  7. Fiyah ft. Lola Brooke
  8. Ridin Out
  9. I Want Smoke
  10. Lap Dance
  11. Cheesecake
  12. Racks On Racks
  13. Chase a Check ft. A$AP Rocky
  14. Purge 3 - Phase 2
  15. Bootsy
  16. Can't Touch This
  17. Scarface OG
  18. All Of It
  19. MK Ultra
  20. Turn Up For Me ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
  21. Porno Music 4
  22. Folded remix ft. Kehlani
  23. Sexy Love 2
  24. You Are My Stars
  25. All I Do Is Cry
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
