Public Domain 7: The Purge - Album by Max B

Max B has been out of prison for a few weeks now, and he has come through with his new project "Public Domain 7: The Purge."

Ever since his release from prison, fans have been waiting for Max B to drop his next project. On Monday, the artist came through and delivered for those supporters, with Public Domain 7: The Purge. In fact, this 25-track mixtape contains some pretty big names. Throughout this project, we get Kehlani, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie , A$AP Rocky, French Montana , Lola Brooke, Chinx , and Red Cafe . Overall, there is a wide variety of sounds here, while Max B doubles down on the signature sound that turned him into a legend, in the first place.

