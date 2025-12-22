Public Domain 7: The Purge - Album by Max B

Ever since his release from prison, fans have been waiting for Max B to drop his next project. On Monday, the artist came through and delivered for those supporters, with Public Domain 7: The Purge. In fact, this 25-track mixtape contains some pretty big names. Throughout this project, we get Kehlani, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, A$AP Rocky, French Montana, Lola Brooke, Chinx, and Red Cafe. Overall, there is a wide variety of sounds here, while Max B doubles down on the signature sound that turned him into a legend, in the first place.
Release Date: December 22, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Public Domain 7: The Purge
- The Purge Intro - Phase 1
- Finish ya Breakfast ft. Red Cafe
- Pink Cookies
- N**** Like Me ft. Chinx & French Montana
- Jealousy
- No More Trick
- Fiyah ft. Lola Brooke
- Ridin Out
- I Want Smoke
- Lap Dance
- Cheesecake
- Racks On Racks
- Chase a Check ft. A$AP Rocky
- Purge 3 - Phase 2
- Bootsy
- Can't Touch This
- Scarface OG
- All Of It
- MK Ultra
- Turn Up For Me ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Porno Music 4
- Folded remix ft. Kehlani
- Sexy Love 2
- You Are My Stars
- All I Do Is Cry