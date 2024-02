Red Cafe was born and raised in Flatbush, a Caribbean neighborhood of Brooklyn. The Afro-Guyanese rapper is a former member of the disbanded group Da Franchise, which was previously signed by Violator Records. He was featured in the 2007 movie, “Notorious” as Primo the freestyle battle rapper. He has collaborated with artists such as Fabolous, Nina Sky, Fat Joe, Jadakiss and Rick Ross. He released his American Psycho mixtape in 2012.