D4vd Allegedly Met Celeste Rivas When She Was 11 Years Old

BY Caroline Fisher
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D4vd Celeste Rivas 11
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) David Anthony Burke, aka D4VD, attends the Ottolinger Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at 13 rue de Santeuil on March 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)
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D4vd is accused of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas because she threatened to expose their romantic relationship.

It's been roughly eight months since the remains of Celeste Rivas were discovered in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to D4vd. The 14-year-old went missing from her hometown of Lake Elsinore in 2024. Prosecutors allege the singer is responsible for her death. He was arrested earlier this month and is now facing several charges related to the murder.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors allege in a new filing that D4vd met Rivas back in 2022. At the time, she was just 11 years old. They also allege that at one point, he paid a high school student $1000 to buy Rivas a new cellphone after hers was confiscated by her parents.

They allege he murdered her because she threatened to expose their romantic relationship. Allegedly, he sent a rideshare car to pick Rivas up last April. Once she got to his house, her phone went silent.

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What Happened To Celeste Rivas?
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

“Knowing he had to silence the victim before she ruined his music career as she had threatened, very soon after her arrival at his home, defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out," prosecutors allege.

Allegedly, D4vd purchased two chainsaws online following Rivas' death. Prosecutors allege he used them to dismember her body in an inflatable pool in his garage. D4vd denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

"Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death," his attorneys said in a statement after his arrest. "There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David's innocence."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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