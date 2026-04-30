D4vd Allegedly Met Celeste Rivas When She Was 11 Years Old

It's been roughly eight months since the remains of Celeste Rivas were discovered in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to D4vd. The 14-year-old went missing from her hometown of Lake Elsinore in 2024. Prosecutors allege the singer is responsible for her death. He was arrested earlier this month and is now facing several charges related to the murder.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors allege in a new filing that D4vd met Rivas back in 2022. At the time, she was just 11 years old. They also allege that at one point, he paid a high school student $1000 to buy Rivas a new cellphone after hers was confiscated by her parents.

They allege he murdered her because she threatened to expose their romantic relationship. Allegedly, he sent a rideshare car to pick Rivas up last April. Once she got to his house, her phone went silent.

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What Happened To Celeste Rivas?

d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

“Knowing he had to silence the victim before she ruined his music career as she had threatened, very soon after her arrival at his home, defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out," prosecutors allege.

Allegedly, D4vd purchased two chainsaws online following Rivas' death. Prosecutors allege he used them to dismember her body in an inflatable pool in his garage. D4vd denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty to his charges.