Celeste Rivas' Father Wants "Justice" In Family Statement After d4vd's Arrest

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Celeste Rivas Family Speaks Out After d4vd Arrest
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) D4vd attends the Juun.J Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)
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Celeste Rivas' body was found last year in a Tesla that belonged to d4vd. The singer was recently arrested and might face criminal charges.

d4vd remains in custody without bail over the Celeste Rivas Hernandez case, the teenager whose dead body was found last year in a Tesla that belonged to him. Her family reportedly announced plans to speak further on the matter, but they will wait until a formal arraignment emerges.

According to the Los Angeles Magazine, the family will invoke Marsy's Law. It's also known as California's Victims' Bill Of Rights Act. This is an avenue for victims and their families to stay informed during a legal process. The news also comes ahead of d4vd's expected arraignment tomorrow (Monday, April 20) after seven months of a homicide investigation.

Per L.A. Mag's Lauren Conlin, Rivas' family's attorney Patrick Steinfeld stated that the family intends to "fully participate" in the case. In addition, they plan to attend the arraignment and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s press conference tomorrow "in a supportive role." However, the family does not plan to speak publicly at those events, and are expected to speak to press outside the courthouse after the press conference via Steinfeld.

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Was d4vd Charged?
d4vd Celeste Rivas
D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. © Sam Ballesteros/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Rivas Hernandez family is committed to ensuring that Celeste's voice is heard and her memory is honored throughout this process," the lawyer stated, adding more comments to L.A. Mag. "Out of respect for the District Attorney’s Office and the LAPD Robbery Homicide investigation into Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death, the family has chosen not to make any public statement until after David Anthony Burke is arraigned and the District Attorney concludes their press conference. However, the family will make their first public statement outside the courthouse following the DA’s press conference."

Jesus Rivas, Celeste's father, reportedly said "thank God… justice for Celeste" amid this news. Folks still await official confirmation on whether or not the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the teenager's death a homicide. d4vd might walk free if the court doesn't charge him tomorrow. But most folks expect an arraignment to lead to this.

We will see how the d4vd case wraps up and what Celeste Rivas Hernandez's family says tomorrow. This long-standing case is finally starting to develop.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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