Footage Shows D4vd's Apology For Bad Smell In His Home After Alleged Murder

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Footage D4vd Apology Bad Smell Home After Alleged Murder
MILAN, ITALY - JULY 17: D4vd performs as the opening act for Aminè at Circolo Magnolia on July 17, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)
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Prosecutors claimed D4vd lied to folks who caught a stench in and around his home and Tesla, where he allegedly stored Celeste Rivas' remains.

D4vd has been facing a criminal investigation for months after the body of teenager Celeste Rivas was found in his Tesla back in September of 2025. Amid his arrest, fans are unearthing old footage of him while comparing these clips to what prosecutors are alleging against him.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, a resurfaced clip of the singer streaming at his home with his friends Neo and Sukana recently gained more traction on social media. According to the outlet, the clip is from July 4, 2025. Officials believe Rivas died over two months earlier on or around April 23, and they accused D4vd of dismembering her in that home and storing her remains in his Tesla.

In the clip, he made the following eyebrow-raising statement: "I apologize for the way my bathroom smells, I took a s**t." Fans connected this footage to prosecutors' allegations in court documents.

They claim the artist "lied to friends, business associates, and others" when they brought up an alleged strong stench of decay "in and around his home and vehicle." Also, they alleged he moved his Tesla to a street around the corner from his home before departing for a tour at the end of July. Reportedly, it's unclear if these accusations about the bad smell rest on video evidence or on witness testimony.

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

Who Is Neo Langston?

Some folks also highlighted this clip because of the inclusion of Sukana and D4vd's friend, Neo Langston, who is also a Twitch streamer. He faced questions before a grand jury earlier this year concerning the Celeste Rivas murder investigation. Neo reportedly claimed he had nothing to do with Rivas' disappearance and denied knowledge of her passing and of the singer's alleged involvement. However, he also reportedly blasted his friend on social media and defended his own purported innocence.

Other allegations concerning the D4vd case have more to do with rumors about Celeste Rivas possibly being pregnant and loved ones' reactions to case developments. Prosecutors accused him of having a sexual relationship with teenaged Celeste and possessing large amounts of child sex abuse material on various devices. We will see what official evidence and arguments continue to emerge.

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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