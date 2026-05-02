Footage Shows D4vd's Apology For Bad Smell In His Home After Alleged Murder

D4vd has been facing a criminal investigation for months after the body of teenager Celeste Rivas was found in his Tesla back in September of 2025. Amid his arrest, fans are unearthing old footage of him while comparing these clips to what prosecutors are alleging against him.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, a resurfaced clip of the singer streaming at his home with his friends Neo and Sukana recently gained more traction on social media. According to the outlet, the clip is from July 4, 2025. Officials believe Rivas died over two months earlier on or around April 23, and they accused D4vd of dismembering her in that home and storing her remains in his Tesla.

In the clip, he made the following eyebrow-raising statement: "I apologize for the way my bathroom smells, I took a s**t." Fans connected this footage to prosecutors' allegations in court documents.

They claim the artist "lied to friends, business associates, and others" when they brought up an alleged strong stench of decay "in and around his home and vehicle." Also, they alleged he moved his Tesla to a street around the corner from his home before departing for a tour at the end of July. Reportedly, it's unclear if these accusations about the bad smell rest on video evidence or on witness testimony.

Who Is Neo Langston?

Some folks also highlighted this clip because of the inclusion of Sukana and D4vd's friend, Neo Langston, who is also a Twitch streamer. He faced questions before a grand jury earlier this year concerning the Celeste Rivas murder investigation. Neo reportedly claimed he had nothing to do with Rivas' disappearance and denied knowledge of her passing and of the singer's alleged involvement. However, he also reportedly blasted his friend on social media and defended his own purported innocence.